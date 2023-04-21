Dead Island 2: Curtis’ Garage Key Location

There are a lot of secrets to be found in Dead Island 2 for any player that takes a quick moment to look around. Things such as blueprints, high-powered weapons, workbenches, and other useful tools can be hidden in plain sight for any player who takes the time to look for them. Players who have started their trek across Bel-Air can meet Curtis, an old-time movie star, who’s looking for help clearing some zombies from his property. They’ll also notice that he has a locked garage full of supplies ripe for looting that’s locked.

In order to get inside to claim the loot and access a workbench, players will need Curtis’ Garage Key. The problem is, however, that the key seems to be nowhere to be found.

Here’s where to find Curtis’ Garage Key in Dead Island 2 and how to get your hands on the look inside the star’s garage.

Curtis’ Garage Key Location

If you spend your time searching Curtis’ house (after clearing out the zombies of course) or going directly to Curtis for the key, you’ll come up empty-handed. The key for the garage is actually located inside the garage itself which, obviously, isn’t very helpful. The thing about the garage, however, is that the iron screen door that gives players a peek inside is actually the door that they’ll be exiting out of once they’ve gotten inside the garage.

While not exactly an immersive sim, Dead Island 2 rewards players for poking around and getting inside buildings through ways other than simply opening doors. When looking at the locked door to the garage, walk around the building to the left where you’ll find two closed garage doors. In between the doors, you’ll find a switch. Flip the switch and the door on the left will rise.

Go inside the garage’s left side and grab the loot that’s inside. Unfortunately, there’s debris blocking the way to reach the other side of it. In the back right corner of the garage, you’ll find two wooden crates that you can easily smash by attacking them. With them destroyed, you can crouch down and crawl under the clutter.

On the other side of the garage, you’ll find plenty of solid loot including the “Reinforced” perk blueprint. Snag all the loot you can carry and use the workbench. You’ll find Curtis’ garage key on the workbench to the left of the door. Now, you can open the door with the key for an easy exit from the garage. While not the most useful placement for the key, now, you’ll have easy access to a workbench in Bel-Air.