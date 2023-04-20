Immortals of Aveum First Gameplay Footage Looks Like Intense Action-Pack Fun

Immortals of Aveum took the internet by surprise when it was first unveiled. If you don’t recall, Ascendant Studios, an independent team, has developed a single-player FPS title that Electronic Arts are publishing. Although the game details are a bit scarce, it appears that players will assume the role of a young man named Jak. Jak was supposedly born without powers but acquires them later in life, embarking on a quest to join the Order of the Immortals, an organization at the heart of war over magic. As we explore this fantasy world further, we will fight to potentially save it from impending doom if the war is not brought to a halt.

The initial trailer was full of action-packed moments as it looks like an FPS game but with a focus on magic. Now we have our first gameplay footage showcase, which will further give you a bit more content to take in. Just as before, there is quite a bit of magical lingo when you’re not heading into the frontlines of this war. Our protagonist looks to have an assortment of tools that they can use on the battlefield. From random bursts of magical attacks and being able to levitate to using a whip to bring an enemy closer, this looks to be quite a robust magical system in play here.

Overall, the footage lasts just over six minutes in length, as we’re mainly getting more of the combat aspect of the game. However, we do get a look into the gear page, where you can make some slight adjustments to the gear you have equipped at any given time. Then, of course, you also have some puzzles; we get a look at just one of the puzzles our protagonist had to solve before taking on a boss.

If you’re interested in a fast-paced FPS with a new twist, this might be a game well worth keeping tabs on. Fortunately, it’s also a game we won’t have to wait too long for before it’s readily available in the marketplace. We know that Immortals of Aveum will be launching into the marketplace on July 20, 2023. When it does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms. For now, check out the gameplay trailer footage in the video we have embedded above.