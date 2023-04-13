Immortals of Aveum Official Reveal Trailer Showcases A FPS Experience With A Magical Twist

If you’re after a new action-packed FPS game, then check out this upcoming fantasy title. Immortals of Aveum just had its official reveal trailer after getting a slight tease during The Game Awards 2022. But now we have a full reveal trailer showcasing more of this game in action while providing little tidbits of information about the game premise. It’s a full-on fantasy narrative that deals with a battle for magic, and somehow you’re dropped right into the middle of this chaos.

This single-player FPS title is from an independent team called Ascendant Studios which is getting published through Electronic Arts. Details are a bit brief right now since it was just officially revealed to the masses, but what we know so far is that players are taking the role of a young man named Jak. Apparently born without powers, Jak suddenly obtains them later in life. With these newfound powers, you’re on a quest to join the Order of the Immortals organization, where you’ll help in the war centered around magic. It looks as if we’ll be digging deeper into the lore of this fantasy world and fighting for a means to potentially save it from impending doom if this war doesn’t come to a halt.

This game is a bit unique because it plays much like an FPS experience but rather than guns, we’re dealing with magic spells that you can cast out. Already this game is gaining some attention online, and it should hopefully be a solid release for the debut of Ascendant Studios. Likewise, we’ll have to keep this game on our radar if the developers offer to showcase it more this June. That’s a big month for the different game stream showcases, so we could get a slightly new look into the game around then, especially since this is also close to when Immortals of Avenum will be dropping into the marketplace.

While we just got the big grand reveal today, Immortals of Aveum won’t be a game we’ll be waiting on very long. Instead, this game is set to launch on July 20, 2023. That’s, of course, if we don’t see any delays that will push this title back into the calendar year. But we know that when this game does launch into the marketplace, players can pick it up on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to launch, you can check out the game reveal trailer in the video we have embedded above.