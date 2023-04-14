Is Armored Core 6 Going To Get A Release Date Reveal Soon?

If you’re a fan of the team at FromSoftware, you’re not alone. They have made some of the hardest, best, and most influential games of the last decade or so. Heck, their leader was recently said to be one of the most influential people in the world, and many wouldn’t argue with that. But that made it all the more surprising when the team revealed that at The Game Awards last year, they were working on Armored Core 6, aka Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. They haven’t touched that franchise since they went on a Souls-like binge, and many felt they wouldn’t return to it.

But they are, and more importantly, we may be hearing about it sooner than you think. That’s because a Korean rating board has given its verdict on Armored Core 6. They’re the first to do that, and that might mean we could get more looks at the game and find out when it may come out. If it’s already getting ratings, the game may be close to going gold, so we could get it this Summer or Fall if we’re lucky.

Easily one of the biggest challenges for FromSoftware with their “revamp” of the franchise is that they need to make sure players not only care about the game but enjoy it. If you look at the reviews of the last game in the series, it wasn’t so good.

Many feel that FromSoftware will lean on what they learned from their other titles and put it into the mix for the rebirth of this series. On their website for the game, they put this synopsis for it:

“Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon allows players to control their own original mechas that they have assembled and move freely through three-dimensional, fast-paced stages with three-dimensional 3D maneuvers. The player can also enjoy a variety of actions that are only possible with mechas, such as taking on difficult situations and overwhelming enemies with dynamic movements that make full use of shooting and melee combat.”

That does sound promising. Moreover, seeing how things play out with the mechs and how far you can customize them will be interesting. Games like these love to give players control to the extent that they can make whatever they desire mech-wise. So if FromSoftware can do that and make it a fun game combat-wise? They’ll have another hit on their hands.

We’ll have to wait and see if that comes to pass!