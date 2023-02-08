Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Available To Wishlist On PlayStation

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has been hot on the minds of Bandai Namco and FromSoftware fans since it was originally announced at The Game Awards 2022 and was slated to release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

While there is no set release date for the game as of yet it’s the latest Armored Core game to release since Armored Core: Verdict Day which was released over 10 years ago now. The game has recently been added to the PlayStation store and players are now able to wishlist the upcoming title.

The game’s description on the PlayStation store reads:

In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D maneuverability to move freely through three dimensional fast-paced missions. Take on difficult challenges and overwhelm your enemies with dynamic movements that make full use of ranged and melee combat. Players can enjoy a variety of actions that can only be truly realized with mechs. PlayStation Store – Armored Core

The game is set to include a single-player campaign and the game’s producer Yasutaka Ogura noted that this title in the series is a completely standalone experience and will be accessible for new players to the series. The announcement of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon didn’t come as much of a surprise to players as a survey conducted in January 2022 was sent to players outlining a brand new experience in a “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki.” It said:

The game is a TPS (third-person shooter) mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action. You will face strong enemies and fierce battles both long and short range using guns and blades.” The game will reportedly have the government, corporations, cultists, and unknown mercenaries fighting amongst themselves for an alien substance that will “drastically advance human society.

All eyes will be on the new title after the huge success of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring last year at numerous awards shows including picking up the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022. While there isn’t any set date outside of 2023 for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this is probably the best time to try out some of the older titles if you can get your hands on them.