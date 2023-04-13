Redfall Trailer Highlights Remi De La Rosa’s Abilities

Redfall is nearing its release, and the game will hit the marketplace next month. So marketing has been at an all-time high. It’s the last big push to get this game in front of players, so expect more trailers and gameplay footage to drop. One of the latest ways that Arkane has been trying to market the game is by providing players with an in-depth look into Redfall’s different protagonist characters you can take control of. In today’s video from IGN, we have a new look into the character Remi De La Rosa.

The videos so far have highlighted a few of the opening backstory moments of the characters featured in the game. Additionally, we also have a slight look into their unique abilities. For Remi De La Rosa, we know that she is a combat engineer and robotics specialist. We know that her crew was in Redfall offering an evac when she was face to face with a vampire. Now looking to save those on the island, Remi and her robot chart off to explore the town and take down the demonic vampire legion and the cultists that worship them. While it doesn’t look like Remi has any supernatural abilities, Remi will have a few useful tools within her arsenal.

For instance, she has a robot companion called Bribon that can help distract enemies. Likewise, Remi will have the ability to create a radius to heal or revive any fallen team members within the area. Lastly, Remi has a C4 charge that can be used to deliver an explosive blow against a swarm of enemies. This looks like a solid character if you’re looking for a more supportive role when playing through the game with a team.

As mentioned, this is a series of videos that have started to pop up for Redfall. If you haven’t caught the previous videos, we have you covered. You can check out Layla’s backstory and abilities video here, while Jacob’s showcase can be found here. Meanwhile, if you’re after Redfall itself, the game won’t be released until next month, so you have just a little bit longer before you can try the game out for yourself. Currently, the game is slated to launch on May 2, 2023. When the game releases, you’ll find that it’s available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

With that said, if you’re picking the game up on the Xbox platform, you’ll find that the game will only launch with a quality mode. It’s noted that this is just for the launch of the game, which will limit the FPS to 30 while maintaining a higher resolution. A performance mode will apparently come in the form of an update sometime later after the game has officially launched into the marketplace.