Redfall Video Offers Backstory & Abilities Highlight For Jacob Boyer

Redfall is not far away now from its upcoming release. The video game is slated to hit the marketplace next month, and Arkane is still firing off new marketing materials to hype the launch up. Most recently, the developers started to share some further insight into game protagonists that players can play as. Last week the first video came out focusing on a look into Layla. But today, we have a new video release that showcases a bit more backstory and abilities highlight for Jacob Boyer. Another playable protagonist you can play as when starting a campaign.

The new video showcases Jacob as he tells how he came to be in the island town of Redfall and what led to having unique supernatural powers. We know that Jacob entered Redfall through an operation for a private military corporation. However, upon arrival, they were quickly ambushed by these demonic beasts. During the firefight, Jacob lost his eye but was granted some unique powers. While it looks like Jacob doesn’t even have the answers for what’s going on, his new abilities will certainly give him a slight leg up against the competition.

Players will find that Jacob has three unique abilities. Within the game, players will have a clock that will make Jacob invisible to his enemies for ten seconds which not only keeps you out of sight but allows for some quick kills. There’s also Heartstopper which is a psychic sniper rifle that can fire off deadly shots, and lastly, as you might notice, Jacob is accompanied by a raven. This bird can fly out into the open and tag different enemies, giving Jacob an outline of where enemies are in the area.

As mentioned, Redfall is slated to hit the marketplace on May 1, 2023, so you’ll soon get a chance to try Jacob out for yourself. However, this is not the only shred of news that came out today regarding Redfall. It was just this morning that we found Redfall will have Denuvo attached, which is a DRM that’s proven to hamper performance for games. We’ll have to see just how well the game performs when it launches next month. With that said, when the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest Jacob-focused trailer courtesy of IGN in the video we have embedded above.