Sackboy A Big Adventure: Have You Herd? Dream Orb Locations

There are a lot of collectibles to find hidden in every nook and cranny of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Since each level has hidden outfit pieces, Dream Orbs, and Score Bubbles, players can spend hours trying to find everything that the game has to offer. One collectible, however, is more important than the rest when it comes to actually making progress in the story. In order to push back the Uproar that’s been sent by Vex to plague the world, players need to collect Dream Orbs. If players don’t collect enough Dream Orbs, they’ll need to replay levels in order to get them.

Players aren’t required to find them all to complete Sackboy: A Big Adventure, but it’s a good idea to grab as many as you possibly can since you’ll be needing them at some point.

Here’s where to find all three Dream Orbs in Have You Herd?in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

Getting all of the Dream Orbs in Have You Herd? is pretty simple. At the start of the level, you’ll be told to round up all of the runaway animals into their pens. After watching the cutscene, head north and you’ll find the first animal on the bridge. Chase it into the pen to the north.

The second sheep is to the right of the pen, surrounded by balloons. Slap the balloons to free it and then chase it into the pen.

The third sheep is to the left of the pen on the first ledge. Chase it to the ground below and then into the pen. Once you’ve gathered all three sheep, the orb will be sitting on the platform to the north of the pen.

Dream Orb #2

The first sheep for the next pen is on the ground to the east of you when you walk through the zipper door after finishing the first pen. Chase it forward with you as you gather the rest of the sheep and you’ll eventually come across the pen.

The second sheep is hidden behind a breakable wall that’s on the north side of the hallway that the first sheep was in. Break the wall and then chase the sheep.

The third and fourth sheep are to the right of the platform you raise to continue at the end of the path with the first sheep. Hit the big red button on the western wall to reveal the fourth sheep. Chase them forward as you continue along the path.

The fifth sheep is sitting on the box to the far east of the path that’s south of the second big red button. Gather it and chase it as you continue.

Dream Orb #3

The first four sheep are found on the platform that you land on after being shot out of the plant cannon. Chase them into the pen.

The next two sheep are on the platform to the northwest of the pen. Climb up to them and then chase them into the pen.

The next two sheep are in the area to the east of the pen. Chase them around the winding path and into the pen.

The final two sheep are in the area to the west of the pen. Chase them in and the final Dream Orb will be yours for the taking.