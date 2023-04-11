Mighty DOOM: How To Farm For Better Gear & Reach Higher Levels | Gear Guide

Mighty DOOM is all about the best gear. As you climb the levels, you’ll earn better and better gear by slaying demons — but it’s all randomized. You can reach the high levels and still miss out on great weapons. If you’re sick of getting squashed by powerful bosses and want to level up faster, here’s a few tips to get you going.

Mighty DOOM is a mobile with roguelike elements, so your losses may come down to RNG. We’re not going to teach you how to fight every boss monster or overcome every challenge, but there are ways to level the playing field faster as a F2P player. Make sure to collect your daily rewards, and collect free crate upgrade materials or coins from daily store rewards. You’ll need to watch an ad to claim both every 12~ hours or so. You don’t need to watch the ad, you just need to initiate it then back out by pressing the [X] button.

The best way to progress is improving your gear. You can do that with upgrade materials, coins, or just by getting better loot drops. The path to progression is fairly simple in Mighty DOOM, so here’s a quick breakdown for what you can do when you feel like you’re lagging behind.

Mighty DOOM is available to download FREE here: iOS | Android.

How To Get Better Gear | Grinding Guide

To improve your gear and slowly improve your runs through the levels, you’ll want to focus on replaying certain levels and events. While the game itself recommends playing the highest possible level you can, you won’t get many rewards if you don’t actually win. You need Weapon Keys, Gear Keys, upgrade materials and coins to improve your build.

The Basics Of Grinding :

: Do Daily Missions . These are daily quests that give you better rewards every day. Aim to complete them.

. These are daily quests that give you better rewards every day. Aim to complete them. Do Events . Events are special missions that unlock after completing Chapter 2. You can only complete these a few times each. You’ll see what rewards you can get for completing them by pressing the [ i ] information button. Before starting an event, check and see how many times you can complete it. These also cost energy so you’re both limited by runs and by how much energy you have left.

. Events are special missions that unlock after completing Chapter 2. You can only complete these a few times each. You’ll see what rewards you can get for completing them by pressing the [ ] information button. Before starting an event, check and see how many times you can complete it. These also cost energy so you’re both limited by runs and by how much energy you have left. Replay levels. This is the simplest strategy for grinding — completing the highest possible level you can actually finish.

Finishing the levels is important, and you can replay levels as often as you want (as long as you have energy) to grind for gear. The game recommends playing the hardest possible level, but there is an easier way that still gets you higher tier gear rewards.

Grinding By Replaying Levels :

: There are 9 levels . Each level has 40 rooms . To get a full reward, you need to complete all 40 rooms in a run. Playing levels you can’t complete is essentially useless.

. Each level has . To get a full reward, you need to complete all 40 rooms in a run. Playing levels you can’t complete is essentially useless. For the best possible balance between efficiency and getting the best possible gear, replay levels that are 2~ levels below your currently unlocked level.

your currently unlocked level. For example, if you’re on Level 7, replay Level 5 for rewards. If you’re on Level 5, replay Level 3 for rewards. It isn’t until the mid-game that you’ll really need to start grinding for better gear.

The goal is to earn gear that is a higher tier of rarity. The higher the rarity, the more powerful the gear is. You can also fuse gear of the same type to create higher rarity versions. You’ll need a lot of extra gear to do that, so save up pieces before discarding them.

These are very simple, straightforward strategies — but they’re currently the only methods for grinding that work. You can also spend money on Special Crates to get more gear instantly. While I wouldn’t recommend that, it is an option open to players. Playing through the story is completely possible even as a F2P player with a little bit of extra grinding.