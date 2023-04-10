Sackboy A Big Adventure: Ready Yeti Go Dream Orb Locations

Players looking for a bright and colorful 3D platforming collect-a-thon should look no further than Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The game is packed full of secrets and collectibles waiting to be discovered. While each level has hidden outfit pieces and Score Bubbles, one of the main things that players should keep an eye out for are the Dream Orbs. Dream Orbs are required for players to push back the Uproar that’s been sent by Vex to plague the world. If players don’t collect enough Dream Orbs, they’ll need to replay levels in order to get them.

Luckily, you aren’t required to find every Dream Orb in order to complete the game, however, getting as many as possible early on can be helpful in case you don’t want to spend more time later on searching for them.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orb locations in Ready Yeti Go in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

Play through the level as normal, avoiding the rolling yetis, until you come to a large open area with a clear ball for you to roll around in. On the northwest side of the area, you’ll find a small hole for you to roll into. When you do, you’ll be taken to the platform above you.

Head southwest along the rope that connects to the next platform and you’ll find the first Dream Orb sitting on the ground for you to take.

Dream Orb #2

Continue playing through the level as normal until you find yourself in a section where you’re avoiding giant rolling yetis that are rolling from the north to the south. As you traverse the area, you’ll eventually come across a rope for you to walk on between two rolling yeti lanes.

On the rope to the north, you’ll find an outfit piece, but if you go to the south, you’ll find another rope that has the second Dream Orb on it.

Dream Orb #3

Immediately after finishing the section with the giant rolling yetis and getting the second Dream Orb, you’ll come to a clearing with a ram-like enemy. Take care of the enemy and look to the box that’s precariously placed on the north side of the area. Break it and you’ll find a small tunnel for you to roll into. Do so and you’ll find yourself on top of a platform with a zipper door. Go through it.

Inside the door, you’ll see a large character with a big, open mouth. Ring the gong in the center of the room by hitting it and then feed the character the peppers that drop from the ceiling. Once you’ve fed it enough peppers, it’ll give you the third Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #4

Continue playing through the level as normal until you come to a section where you need to run to the east away from more giant rolling yetis. Here, you’ll run until you get to an area with a checkpoint to the north that seems to be the way forward through the level. Instead of going that way, however, keep heading east and you’ll find a small hole to roll into.

After rolling through the hole, you’ll find small yetis to jump over and the fourth Dream Orb on a platform to the northeast.

Dream Orb #5

The final Dream Orb is found when you’re running away from the Abominable Yeti at the end of the level. As you run away from it, you’ll find a suspicious breakable box on the north side of the area when the path bends to the south. Break open the box and the final Dream Orb will be yours.