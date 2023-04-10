Check Out The First 11 Minutes Of Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2, for a lot of us, seemed like a game destined to stay in development hell. It took ages before the game was in any shape for a proper public showcasing. But after the development team, Dambuster Studios, got their hands on the IP, Dead Island 2 managed to get crafted up and is finally nearing its release. We’re set to receive the game later this month, and if you’re looking forward to checking the game out, then this latest video might be of interest. A new IGN video was uploaded today, showcasing the game campaign’s first eleven minutes. Of course, it goes without saying if you’re looking to avoid spoilers of any kind, then you might want to steer away from watching this video.

In Dead Island 2, we know that players are trapped in California. Ten years after the first game, this state has been hit with a new zombie outbreak which has sparked the entire state to be quarantined. Just as before, this installment will give players a few different character protagonists to pick from. Each will have their own unique attributes that might make them more appealing to take the role of. But now we know just how the opening moments will play out.

Within the campaign video, we see our recent plane crash that seemingly killed almost everyone on board. Players will watch as the protagonist manages to escape the plane wreckage and meet with other survivors. However, their meeting is cut short as you’ll soon be forced to face a swarm of undead zombies. Battle it out with whatever wreckage weapons can be found as you attempt to clear out the area and plot out your next move. Of course, we won’t spoil more than that, as you can check out the footage for yourself in the video we have embedded above.

Again, we’re not far away from getting our hands on Dead Island 2. As mentioned, the game launches later this month, on April 21, 2023. When the game does release, players will be able to pick the game on both last-generation and current-generation platforms. More specifically, players will find the game available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, while we wait for the game to launch into the marketplace, you can check out the latest opening moments footage released in the video.