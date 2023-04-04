Cyberpunk 2077 Never Looked Better Thanks To Upcoming Ray Tracing Overdrive Mode

CD Projekt Red had a lot of attention on themselves as they prepared to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 into the marketplace. The new IP was going to bring out a brand new experience for players to enjoy and a break from The Witcher franchise the studio was previously known for. While the Cyberpunk 2077 launch was anything but smooth, the studio eventually turned things around. Now it took quite a bit of time before the game was at a level that the developers were satisfied with. But the end result was a thrilling new RPG that was a visual treat.

Since this game was set in a futuristic neon cyberpunk world, this title had so many incredible locations to just take in. The number of glittering lights that sprinkled the city streets already looked great. But now, the developers alongside Nvidia have worked together to bring out a truly visual enhancement. Nvidia has taken to its blog to unveil a preview of the Overdrive Mode for Cyberpunk 2077. This will give the game full ray tracing rather than the current ray tracing available. Essentially, right now, the game is only able to cast light from a few objects.

Before now, providing full ray tracing was impossible due to the GPU power needed. But it looks like the talented folks have brought in a feature that should work fairly great, thanks to the GeForce RTX GPUs with RT Cores and the AI-powered acceleration of NVIDIA DLSS. It might be a bit of jargon for some, but this just means that the latest hardware is able to push visuals further than ever before. You’ll even get a look at not only the visual differences in the preview video above but the framerate when using DLSS 3. You can easily see that it’s a night and day difference.

Visually, this game looks to really pop and gives a more accurate depiction of what the world would look like when the lighting behaved normally. Add in DLSS 3, and the performance is not taking a hit to provide this game’s visual enhancements. If you’re able to pull this off with your gaming PC, then you don’t have long to wait before the update hits Cyberpunk 2077. This new Overdrive Mode will be available on the game this April 11, 2023. So get ready for another go in Night City this week with a massive bump in visuals.