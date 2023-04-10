Redfall Will Feature Denuvo DRM

Redfall has been a rather hyped and anticipated game. From the development team Arkane, Redfall is their next big release after their previous launch, Deathloop. This is also the first game the studio is working on that is purely exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. However, we’re finding out today that it looks like Redfall will have a rather controversial DRM software attached to it. If you’re picking up Redfall, you’ll be forced to deal with Denuvo, which we’re finding out from a Denuvo-focused Twitter account.

We’re not too far off from getting our hands on Redfall. The video game is currently slated to release on May 1, 2023. When the title does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find that Denuvo will be used to help deter piracy. DRMs are nothing new, and there are a few different softwares out there to help keep games from being tampered with. Denuvo has been a rather popular one for the past several years as game developers and publishers attempt to keep these games from being pirated online. However, this is also a rather controversial DRM within the gaming community.

Redfall is coming out on May 2nd and will feature Denuvo anti-tamper pic.twitter.com/xGPVjNwnKo — Denuvo Alerts (@DenuvoScum) April 9, 2023

Denuvo has been known to hurt game performance, and it has prompted some players from outright not picking up a game simply because it uses this DRM. Of course, it might be a necessary measure for developers as it can further help prevent a video game from being cracked and shared online with other pirating players. Although, there are some who will simply want to crack the game purchased just to get the best performance possible for the title.

While it might be frustrating for some to see Denuvo being incorporated into Redfall, it’s typical that these games will find the DRM being removed after a couple of years. In fact, we just reported earlier today that Resident Evil Village had its Denuvo removed. So we could see the same thing happening with Redfall until the game has gained as many players as possible before having the DRM taken off. Regardless, there are still some obstacles that players will deal with, as it’s been stated before that an internet connection was required to enjoy the game. Although, after the backlash from fans, there might be a new effort to remove this requirement from the game.

Again, as mentioned, Redfall will launch on May 1, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Redfall in the video we have embedded above.