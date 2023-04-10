Hangar 13 Might Be Planning Additional Mafia Games After Mafia 4

The Mafia franchise isn’t necessarily filled with video games right now to play through. We only have three mainline installments, with a recent definitive edition that enhanced the first two installments. However, the development team handling the IP now is Hangar 13, which debuted with the launch of Mafia III. That title came out into the marketplace in 2016, but the studio is working on another Mafia game. This title has yet to be officially revealed, except that the studio began developing in 2022. But it might also not be the final Mafia game this studio will bring out.

A new job listing has surfaced online, and thanks to Comicbook.com, we’re finding out about it. Hangar 13’s Linkedin profile noted that they are seeking a top-tier Executive Producer to own the development of a key franchise at Hangar 13. With the Mafia being the only franchise the studio has brought out so far, it would be a safe bet that this will have to deal with that IP. But the notice goes on to mention that this individual will help with the future of the franchise. As comicbook.com mentioned, there are reports that Hangar 13 is working on two Mafia games at the moment, which will help cut down on the gap between the installment’s release after Mafia 4 launches into the marketplace.

We are looking for a highly top-tier Executive Producer to own the development of a key franchise at Hangar 13. This role will play a vital part in the successful delivery of a major new title, including post-launch content and future franchise planning. You’ll be collaborating with project leads, management, and our external partners daily ensuring this project progresses to successful completion. This position reports into the President of Hangar 13. Hangar 13 – Linkedin

This might be great news to hear if you’re a fan of the Mafia franchise. The games are quite a bit similar to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. However, we typically deal with period pieces rather than a present-day settings. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details yet about the next Mafia installment. We’re not sure just when we’ll even get the official trailer to start marketing the game’s upcoming release. Furthermore, marketing could potentially get covered up by its big competitor franchise, Grand Theft Auto. After all, we’re still waiting on an official trailer reveal for Grand Theft Auto 6.

With that said, if you’re interested in the Mafia franchise and haven’t played the games yet, there is Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia III. Those games are available to pick up and play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.