Resident Evil 4 Datamine Brings Out Another Separate Ways DLC Leak

Capcom just released one of their more anticipated and highly hyped-up video games into the marketplace. The Resident Evil franchise fans have been waiting for the next major installment to come out for their line or remakes. With Resident Evil 4 being one of the more cherished installments of the entire franchise, there was likely quite a bit of pressure from the studio to deliver a solid experience, but it looks like they delivered, with critics and fans praising the gameplay.

Resident Evil 4 fans are waiting for another release that has yet to be officially unveiled. If you’re a fan of the original releases of Resident Evil 4, you might recall Separate Ways. This secondary campaign was far shorter than the initial storyline featuring Leon and Ashley. Those who have finished Resident Evil 4’s remake know that Leon has several encounters throughout it with Ada Wong, the same character we were first introduced to during Resident Evil 2.

The moments are typically brief, and we don’t get very much out of Ada about what she’s doing on the island or the obstacles she had to go through. However, the campaign offers more insight into Ada’s journey, which we expect to see in this Resident Evil 4 remake. Previous datamines that uncovered files suggest that this DLC was coming. Now a new datamine has leaked out of the menu screen for the game featuring the Separate Ways campaign.

This comes from the Will | Resident Evil Central Twitter account that credited TheFoolTohru for the screen. If real, this image shows the Separate Ways menu option right under the Main Story option. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on confirmation that this DLC is coming and just when we might get our hands on the DLC. Also, we only just recently received The Mercenaries game mode, so it might be a little bit before Capcom is ready to bring this campaign out. Regardless, we’ll keep Resident Evil 4 on our radars in hopes of learning more.

For those who have yet to do so, Resident Evil 4 is currently available to pick up and play today. Resident Evil 4 launched back in March of this year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video on the title, which you can view below. Meanwhile, we’re also wondering what might be next for the Resident Evil franchise. Unfortunately, Capcom has yet to unveil if we’ll see the next new mainline chapter installment release for the series or if we’ll get another remake in the form of Resident Evil 5.