Persona 5 Royal DLC Bundle Is Free On PSN

There are so many things to like about Persona 5 Royal that it’s honestly hard to list them all. This was the title that put Atlus’ beloved cult-classic franchise on a more mainstream level. It was a perfect blend of a unique story, interactive world, deep characters, and everlasting gameplay, and gamers loved every minute they played of it. Of course, that’s a bit ironic to say, given that even a more “basic” run-through of the game would take you over 100 hours to complete. Regardless, the title was good in its original form back in 2016 and was recognized as one of the games of the year in 2017.

Then, last year, after years of waiting and begging Atlus to make it happen, they brought Persona 5 Royal to multiple platforms, including the Xbox systems, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch! All the ports have done well and added to the sales of the main titles. But if you’re hoping there was a little more to squeeze out of the game, there is. But you’ll need to have a connection to the PlayStation Network.

Persona 5 Royal DLC Bundle (PS4) is Free via PSN. https://t.co/Xw8UEcr4aN



Royal DLC That is Free. https://t.co/C575vtkBif pic.twitter.com/rC0uNSQwGg — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) April 9, 2023

Yep, the DLC bundle packs for the game are free on the PlayStation Network. So if you wanted to get them and see how they’ll look and play in the game, here you go!

As noted on the PlayStation Store, the DLC bundle includes several individual lines of content. The highlights are the Kasumi Costume Bundle, the Battle Bundle, and the Persona Bundle. The former gives multiple outfits to Kasumi as you can see in the tweet above. The other bundles will give you access to powerful personas and items you can use in battle, such as smoke bombs to help you flee powerful enemies.

To be clear, these bundles won’t individually or collectively affect the main campaign or give you extra side quests. But it will help you enjoy the game in other ways. Plus, it’s free, so if you have a PlayStation, why not try it?

While many will try out this bundle, others are still looking to Atlus to give them details on the next mainline game. While the 3rd, 4th, and 5th mainline games have gone multiplatform to great success, and there are rumors that there may be a remake of the 3rd game coming, fans want to know when they’ll have a fresh adventure to enjoy.

Atlus has said it’s coming in its own way but has been mum on visuals or details. So sadly, we’ll have to wait for more.