Persona 5 Royal, P4G, and P3P Get Accolades Trailer and Sale On Nintendo Switch

The last six months have been a big one for Persona fans. For a long time, the three titles that most people associate with the series were either locked onto certain systems or wouldn’t get the upgrade that many wanted. However, Atlus finally broke the walls and made it so you could play Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable on your console or PC. So no matter which you owned, you’d get a great experience. For Nintendo Switch fans, that came as a true joy, and they’ve been rocking these titles ever since.

To that end, Nintendo has released an accolades trailer to highlight the games’ success on their system. Furthermore, all three games are on sale to help entice those who haven’t gotten some of the titles yet! The latest entry is available for $42 on the Nintendo eShop, while the other titles are available for $16 on the eshop. That’s not too bad of a sale, so if you haven’t gotten to play them yet, now might be a good time to try it. The sale will continue until the 17th, so don’t miss your chance to save a few bucks!

As many gamers have noted, each game has its unique style, flair, and story that helps tie everything together. The story of Joker and the Phantom Thieves, indeed, was what catapulted the franchise into superstardom, but the other games aren’t ones to ignore. The 4th title was widely hailed as one of the best RPGs ever made when it was released, and obviously the 3rd game made a mark for people to get it and for the franchise to continue through it.

The irony is that with the success of Persona 5 Royal, and the multiplatform release of the other games, fans are more eager than ever to hear about what’s coming next in the franchise.

Sadly, we haven’t gotten any meaningful updates from Atlus, and it’s starting to drive people batty. But if we look at this from an objective standpoint, we’ll realize that they made a masterpiece with their last entry. One that was expanded upon in the extended version, and due to that, the game was well over 100 hours if you only did things in a basic way. Some claim to have doubled that in a single run-through.

So while we don’t know when the next title will arrive, you can bet Atlus will try to make it even grander than before.