Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Unlock Cat Ears | Infinite Ammo Accessory Guide

The ultimate unlockable in Resident Evil 4 Remake are the Cat Ears. This cute accessory isn’t just for show. Wearing the Cat Ears unlocks unlimited ammo for (almost) every weapon. Really, it gives you access to unlimited ammo. You’ll still need to reload — that’s one change from the original version of RE4, which allowed you to fire guns infinitely. Reloading optional. The only weapon you won’t earn unlimited ammo for is the Rocket Launcher — you’ll have to buy the extra Unlimited Rocket Launcher separately.

The Cat Ears are the toughest accessory to unlock. You’ll need to complete an S+ Professional run. That means you need to earn the highest rank on the hardest difficulty. Luckily, ranking is only determined by two simple factors: how fast you complete the game, and how many times you save. You can die as many times as you want while struggling through this challenge. As long as you complete the game under the time limit and don’t save too much, this can be done. And we’ll explain the (basics) required in the full guide below.

How To Unlock The Cat Ears | Infinite Ammo Accessory Guide

The Cat Ears are a powerful cosmetic that unlocks infinite ammo for all weapons — except the Rocket Launcher.

Cat Ears: Complete Professional difficulty with a S+ Rank. Requires completing in 5 hours and 30 minutes or less. Must make 15 or fewer saves.

This is a daunting challenge, but there are ways to make it easier. Before attempting to unlock the Cat Ears or even going for a Professional Run, you’ll want to unlock the following helpful items. On Professional, you CAN use Bonus Weapons and Accessories to give yourself an edge.

Making Professional S+ Rank Runs Easier : Unlock the Primal Knife and upgrade durability first. This is unlocked by shooting all 16 Clockwork Castellans. Check out the link above for details. Unlock the Knight Armor costume for Ashley — this is critical! Complete a Hardcore A Rank (10 hours or less) run to earn it. Absolutely required. Unlock the Chicago Sweeper Bonus Weapons. The Chicago Sweeper can be unlocked (relatively) easily by completing a NG+ Professional A Rank (beat the game in under 7 hours) run. Because this is a NG+ run, you can use the Unlimited Ammo Rocket Launcher — it costs 2,000,000 but is worth it. Complete one (or two!) preparation runs so you have enough money to buy the Infinite RPG at the start of the game. While playing the S+ Rank (must be a New Game, not NG+) you can earn 31 Spinel through Requests to buy the Exclusive Ticket and automatically unlock the Unlimited Ammo Perk for the Chicago Sweeper or Handcannon. Essential for a fast run. Handcannon can be unlocked on a regular Professional run. No rank is required, but you must complete it with no bonus weapons.

There’s a lot more you can do to unlock the Cat Ears easily — there are multiple skips you’ll want to use to get through tricky parts. Learn more about completing a Professional S+ Run here or get more useful tips and skips here.