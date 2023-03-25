Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Island Locations Guide

The treacherous Island is the last location in Resident Evil 4 — a twisted madhouse of disgusting science experiments and militarized cultists armed with heavy weapons. The last handful of chapters are a carnival ride of action-packed encounters that’ll leave your head spinning. This is the most dangerous location yet so you’ll need to stock up on all the treasures you can get. The treasures are generally easier to find on the Island, but you may have to revisit terrifying laboratories to get them all. Check out the guide below to collect the final 24 treasures and unlock the Burglar achievement / trophy.

Chapter 13 | Treasures

Pearl Bangle: Wharf – In the area with the red laser turrets, you’ll find the Pearl Bangle behind the first laser grid where the cultists are patrolling. Clear the area and look near the blocked entrance to the exterior area with the ruined bunker buildings.

Golden Lynx: Wharf – Past the Wharf, Leon will climb a yellow ladder to reach a rainy cliffside guarded by patrolling cultists. Enter the cavern network to your left and reach a dead end with an explosive barrel. Shoot the barrel to blast open an interior room with this treasure chest.

Elegant Crown: Wharf – Leaving the cliffs where Leon encounters an RPG enemy, you’ll reach a massive structure with a closed gate. The area below is guarded by another RPG cultist. Clear the area to find a treasure chest.

Velvet Blue: Surveillance – After entering the massive industrial facility, find a small case to the right of a break table.

Velvet Blue: Utilities – Going through the Utilities room, you’ll reach a kitchen-like area. At the oven where the burning cultist jump scares you, you’ll find an alcove to the left. There’s a case here with the treasure.

LE 5 SMG: Freezer – In the area where you encounter the Regenerator, you’ll need to go to the Freezer to gain the Level 2 Keycard. In the Freezer room, there’s a complicated puzzle lock to the right. Solve the puzzle by connecting the lines to five power sources. This will unlock the door and give you access to the MP5-style SMG.

Biosensor Scope: Incubation Lab – Located next to the Overwrite Terminal in the lab. This is the area where the four Regenerators are found in incubation tubes. Enter the office behind them and open the small case on the desk. This item is required to kill Regenerators.

Red Beryl: Dissection – In the area where the Regenerators first appear, restore power to the Dissection lab. The treasure is in the left office. Smash the glass on the cabinet to find it.

Gold Ingot: Dissection – And another treasure is across the room, in the right lab. Smash the glass on the incubation chamber to grab it.

Chapter 14 | Treasures

Crystal Ore: Holding Cell – In the corner of the Holding Cell where Leon rests between chapters. At the start of the chapter, look in the corner to your right. Its near a note from a captive researcher.

Alexandrite: Cargo Depot – Entering the Cargo Depot through the doors past the Facility 1 Storage Merchant, look directly up. There’s a tricky hanging container on the facility far above the ground.

Gold Bangle: Cargo Depot – Early in the Cargo Depot, you’ll encounter a locked gate. Drop down to your left to enter an area with a roof above and patrolling cultists. Just as you enter, look left for a trash bin you can open. There’s a Gold Bangle inside.

Velvet Blue: Facility 2 – Look above the ceiling near the upper-level office where Ashley needs to hold the lever to keep the gate open for Leon. You can easily spot it when reaching the stairwell on the southern side of the room and looking toward the office again. Shoot down the container to get this treasure.

Emerald: Facility 2 – Past Facility 2, Leon and Ashley will reach a sewer with green water. Go to the southwest corner of the room to find the Emerald in the garbage.

Ornate Necklace: Waste Disposal – After encountering a Regenerator that grows spikes, Leon and Ashley will enter a Waste Disposal room. After requesting Ashley to raise a bridge with a crank wheel, Leon will enter a small trash-filled control room. On the control console, there’s a small case with a treasure inside.

Crystal Ore: Amber Storeroom – After the cutscene with Saddler, go north and around the amber shelves to find this treasure. Grab it before following Saddler through the huge doors.

Gold Bar (L): Campsite – Clear the campsite then look inside the tent for a treasure chest.

Chapter 15 | Treasures

Red Beryl: Stronghold – At the start of the stronghold section, Mike the Combat Chopper pilot will arrive to help Leon out. To the left, there’s a bunker building with a turret on the upper level. From the ground, look at the back corner of the building to find a hanging container.

Velvet Blue: Stronghold – After Mike destroys the second defense tower, Leon will climb a ladder. Ahead, there’s a metal archway with a hanging container. Shoot it down to collect this small treasure.

Staff of Royalty: Cliffside Ruins – Following the cutscene where Saddler crashes the chopper, Leon will be on the Cliffside Ruins. To the left in the ruin structure there’s a ladder leading down to an old altar. There’s a treasure chest here.

Splendid Bangle: Leaving the Cliffside Ruins and reaching the large church structure called Specimen Storage, Leon will encounter a Regenerator that falls out of a bag. In the office ahead, enter the side-room / closet to get this chest.

Chapter 16 | Treasures

Velvet Blue: Leaving Luis’s Laboratory, you’ll need Ashley’s help to kick down a ladder. Climb up and look above the catwalk walkway. There’s a hanging container here.

Illuminados Pendant: Sanctuary – Dropping down from the warehouse area into the Sanctuary, reach the altar past the camouflaged bugs. On the large stone tablet in the center, you’ll find this valuable pendant.

Gold Nugget: In a treasure chest at the Merchant, right before reaching the Loading Docks. This is the last treasure on the island, so feel free to sell everything and buy whatever you can from the merchant before progressing.

That’s all 24 treasures on the Island map. Get these and you’ll have plenty of cash to fully upgrade at least one of your favorite weapons.