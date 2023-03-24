Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Castle Requests | Merchant Quests Guide

Defacing portraits, hunting rats and blasting nets. Here's how to complete all the Requests in the Castle.

Resident Evil 4_20230323214635

The Castle is the second vast, interlinked location Leon fights through the save the President’s Daughter in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Like the Village, you’ll find blue Request notes periodically while exploring the grounds — and these requests are often unclear. Sometimes you’ll shoot hidden medallions, hunt rats, or fight giant armored knights. The trickiest Requests ask you to ‘deface’ a portrait without explaining how to do that or find a thieving crow’s nest somewhere in the courtyard. Below you’ll find solutions for every single Request in the Castle — you’ll want to collect all the Spinel you can get your hands on.

Chapter 7 | Requests

Request: Destroy the Medallions 3

Castle Gate : Found at the exit door to the Castle Gate. After destroying the catapults and using the cannon to blow open the door, you’ll find this request. Like other medallion requests, Leon needs to find and shoot six blue targets.

Medallion #1 : In the ruin near the upper level shortcut door. Look up above the door to spot a small window.

: In the ruin near the upper level shortcut door. Look up above the door to spot a small window. Medallion #2 : From the same small ruin, turn around and look up at the castle walls. A blue medallion is hanging from the wooden trellis awning.

: From the same small ruin, turn around and look up at the castle walls. A blue medallion is hanging from the wooden trellis awning. Medallion #3 : Go through the shortcut door in the same small ruin. Its on the wall to the left of the treasure chest.

: Go through the shortcut door in the same small ruin. Its on the wall to the left of the treasure chest. Medallion #4 : There’s a small structure on top of the cannon tower. Look in the remaining intact window.

: There’s a small structure on top of the cannon tower. Look in the remaining intact window. Medallion #5 : Enter the lower level of the cannon tower. You can backtrack from the shortcut door. The medallion is hanging from the ceiling.

: Enter the lower level of the cannon tower. You can backtrack from the shortcut door. The medallion is hanging from the ceiling. Medallion #6: Return to the start of the Castle Gate, where there’s a curved stairwell. Look south — the medallion is hanging from a gnarled tree.

Chapter 9 | Requests

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 4

Grand Hall : Found on the table at the Merchant’s room in the Grand Hall passage. This time, he wants you to shoot six medallions.

Medallion #1 : Go up to the second-floor balcony and look at the massive chandelier. One of the medallions is hanging amid the bright lights.

: Go up to the second-floor balcony and look at the massive chandelier. One of the medallions is hanging amid the bright lights. Medallion #2 : At the entrance to the Grand Hall, look in the alcove to the right. It is hanging high on the wall.

: At the entrance to the Grand Hall, look in the alcove to the right. It is hanging high on the wall. Medallion #3 : Behind the mythological creature statue, look behind one of the ornate pillars.

: Behind the mythological creature statue, look behind one of the ornate pillars. Medallion #4 : At the back-right of the Dining Hall. Enter the hall and go to the far-right window. Look through the window between the blinds at just the right angle to spot it.

: At the back-right of the Dining Hall. Enter the hall and go to the far-right window. Look through the window between the blinds at just the right angle to spot it. Medallion #5 : On the second floor of the Armory. Look on the south wall (upper level) to spot it — its above and behind the drapes.

: On the second floor of the Armory. Look on the south wall (upper level) to spot it — its above and behind the drapes. Medallion #6: The last medallion is located on the lower floor of the Gallery. Find it on the back of a pillar on the southern corner. You can easily spot it while the bridge is lowered.

Request: More Pest Control

Grand Hall : Pinned to the wall to the left of the unfinished key item statue in the center of the main Grand Hall area. This quest wants you to hunt three rats.

Rat #1 : Find one rat in the Dining Room, through the door to the left of the mythological creature statue in the center of the Grand Hall. The rat doesn’t sit still, so you may need to shoot it.

: Find one rat in the Dining Room, through the door to the left of the mythological creature statue in the center of the Grand Hall. The rat doesn’t sit still, so you may need to shoot it. Rat #2 : One is in the hallway between the Armory and Grand Hall.

: One is in the hallway between the Armory and Grand Hall. Rat #3: Found in the Library hallway, through the door to the west of the main hallway. This is only accessible to Leon in Chapter 10.

Chapter 10 | Requests

Resident Evil 4_20230323190055

Request: Merciless Knight

Library : The request note is pinned to the wall in the first room of the library, accessible from the Grand Hall. The request tasks you with defeating a powerful Knight enemy.

Merciless Knight Location : Mausoleum – Take the Library stairs down to the optional Mausoleum section. This is the huge armory room that was previously packed with armored knights. The gold knight is your target — to damage it, you need to shoot the exposed plagas on the back of its neck. You only need to kill this knight. You can ignore the rest. To easily hit the weak spot, parry the knight’s sword attack with your knife. This causes it to turn around and stand still for a moment. When the armor breaks off, use a Flash Grenade to instantly destroy it. Once it is destroyed, you can immediately flee.

Chapter 11 | Requests

Request: Insect Hive

Hive : After dropping down from the mineshaft platform, you’ll encounter your first bug enemies in a room with lights. The blue note is posted to the wall. The request wants you to break four hive entrances.

Hive Entrances: Look up at the giant disgusting bug nest in the center of the chamber. On four sides of the nest, there are pulsating bright yellow weak points. Shoot them until the lights are extinguished. It only takes a few handgun bullets. As you circle the chamber, look up at the hive and take out all four.

Chapter 12 | Requests

Request: Jewel Thief

Ballroom : The request is located in the Ballroom, at the Merchant’s Shop / Tram to the Clocktower. There are two requests here. This requests as you to find a jewel stolen by a crow. You’ll need to sell the treasure to earn the Spinel reward.

Scratched Emerald: The crow’s nest is located outside the Courtyard. As you enter from the Grand Hall, you’ll pass under an archway with a crow. Approach the crow and it will fly through the gate to the west and perch on a rooftop outside the Save / Merchant Room. Shoot the nest (not the crow) and collect the Scratched Emerald. Make sure to sell it.

Request: The Disgrace of the Salazar Family

Ballroom : Located at the same spot as the previous request. This request asks you to destroy a portrait of Ramon Salazar. The only clue is a photo showing the location. You need to find and destroy the portrait.

Salazar Portrait : Throne Room – The portrait is located in the Throne Room. That’s the area where Leon fell into the giant hole — the Throne Room is east of the Ballroom. The portrait itself is on the wall to the left of the throne. To deface it, you have to use an Egg. Open your inventory, select ‘Equip’ to hold the egg in your hand, then throw it at the portrait. There is a treasure box in this room with a Gold Egg . If you’re really patience, you can also wait for one of the two chickens in the Throne Room to possibly lay an egg.

This isn’t the end for requests. We’ll find even more on the Island — a sprawling complex filled with terrifying monsters.