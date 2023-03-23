Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The Red9 Pistol Free | Best Handgun Location

One of our favorite weapons in the original Resident Evil 4 is back. The Red9 has lost none of its stopping power. If anything, the Red9 is even better in the remake — and we know where to find it. Like the original, the Red9 is an unwieldy handgun you can acquire relatively early in the story. To make the most out of it, you’ll need upgrades and attachments. That’s no different here. The only major difference is that you can find the Red9 for free. Even if you don’t want it, you can sell it for a good price. Below, we’ll talk about how to get the Red9 and how to make it into a weapon you’ll actually want to use.

The Red9 doesn’t become truly great until you get the Stock upgrade, which in this game, can only be purchased with Spinel in the Merchant’s new Trade tab. By completing requests you’ll find rare Spinel. You’ll need to avoid spending it to get your hands on the Stock upgrade — and annoyingly, the stock takes up space in your inventory. You’ll need to invest in bigger cases to keep up with space demands of the Red9. It isn’t required to beat the game, but it is a powerful weapon that’s worth trying out.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake guides:

All Village Treasures | All Village Requests

Red9 Weapon Guide | Where To Find & How To Customize

The Red9 is an optional handgun that can be acquired for free in Chapter 4. After acquiring the boat past the Mural Cave, you’ll be able to get the Red9.

Red9 Location : Chapter 4 – Check your map. There’s a small shipwreck in the center of the Lake region. This is the huge body of water where Leon battled the sea creature. Dock at the wrecked ship. There are two treasure chests here. On is inside the cabin, and one is on the exterior deck. Check the deck treasure to collect the Red9 pistol .

: Chapter 4 – Check your map. There’s a small shipwreck in the center of the region. This is the huge body of water where Leon battled the sea creature.

The Red9 is a powerful handgun that is initially difficult to use. It fires slowly, has poor handling, isn’t very accurate and reloads extremely slowly. To get the most out of the Red9, you’ll need to purchase the Red9 Stock.

Required Upgrade : Red9 Stock – Available for purchase at the Merchant for x9 Spinel. This is absolutely essential for the Red9. If you can’t afford it, I recommend putting the Red9 in storage until you can.

: Red9 Stock – Available for purchase at the Merchant for x9 Spinel.

If you’re planning on getting the Red9, save your Spinel for the stock. Only spend Spinel on the Treasure Map (x1 Spinel) earlier in the village and avoid buying the Laser Sight. The stock makes using the Red9 much more viable. It improves handling and lowers aim sway considerably. The Red9 is a headshot machine and can stagger enemies with a single shot.

The Red9 becomes truly great as you upgrade its damage. The Red9 is the most powerful standard handgun in RE4 — it easily outpaces the other handguns you can buy from the merchant. In Chapter 10 you’ll unlock even more upgrades for all your weapons, including the Red9. I recommend upgrading Damage, then Reload Speed and Firing Rate. Sell the other handgun you don’t need for upgrade cash.