Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Castle Locations Guide

Don't miss any of the 41 treasures in the sprawling Castle map.

The sprawling Castle is the second major location of Resident Evil 4 Remake. And like the original, this area is teeming with treasures for Leon to find and pawn off on the nearest Merchant for a high price. The treasures in the Castle are especially tricky. Many require extensive puzzles and some serious backtracking. You can’t easily revisit every location, so you’ll also want to grab as many as you can while you’re progressing through the story — that’s why I’ve listed all the treasures in order of how they’re encountered.

Some treasures can’t be collected until later. You’ll need a key item — or a literal Small Key to open locked drawers. Small Keys are rare items that aren’t marked on your map, even if you purchase the Treasure Map. We’ll list all the locations for the Small Keys below and explain where to take them to get all 41 treasures in the Castle. Don’t miss out on these treasures. You can even unlock a powerful new rifle that can shred enemies.

Chapter 7 | Treasures

Vintage Compass: Castle Entrance – At the start of the castle, circle around the back of the stable where the Merchant has set up shop. Smash through the barrels to find a hidden treasure chest.

Elegant Bangle: Castle Gate – At the Castle Gate, when you’re attacked by multiple cultist catapults, you’ll need to cut a weight to raise a cannon. Climb up and out, you’ll reach a shortcut door you can unlock from the other side. There’s a chest here with an easy treasure.

Elegant Perfume Bottle: Audience Chamber – After Leon meets Salazar, use Ashley to unlock the door on the left. Before squeezing through the crack in the wall, circle around behind the stairs to find a treasure chest.

Ruby: Audience Chamber – Squeezing through the cracked wall on the north side of the Audience Chamber, you’ll reach a hallway. Look left immediately to find a hanging container. Break through the wooden barriers to reach the item after shooting the container.

Red Beryl: Dungeons – Defeat the blind mutant in the underground dungeon. It drops a Red Beryl gem on death.

Spinel: Treasury – In the storage room right before Leon reaches the room marked Treasury on the map. In this storage room, look for a Spinel sitting on one of the cabinets along the east wall.

Gold Bangle: Treasury – Leaving the puzzle room above the blind monster’s dungeon, you’ll encounter a treasure chest on the upper floor.

Golden Hourglass: Audience Chamber – On the upper floor of the Audience Chamber, swing across the right-hand chandelier. On the opposite side, there’s a hole in the floor you can drop down to reach this treasure chest.

Chapter 8 | Treasures

Mirror with Pearls & Rubies: Wine Cellar – In the room with the red-robed priest, you’ll find this chest behind the table on the raised section. To easily clear this area, sneak up to the scaffolding and release the chandelier to kill most of the worshippers.

Extravagant Clock: Bindary – In the room where Leon and Ada meet for the first time. Find the chest to the left of the large fireplace.

Small Key: Bindary – Leaving the Bindary through the hallway north, you’ll turn left and reach another small room where you’ll see a Plagas scurry away in the story chapter. There’s a Small Key here.

Brass Pocket Watch: Bindary – Return to the Bindary room with the Small Key. Right next to the entrance door, you’ll find a locked cabinet.

Ornate Necklace: Castle Battlements – While exploring the Castle Battlements, you’ll encounter Sun / Moon switch puzzles. Past the encounter with a Type C Plagas, you’ll climb up into a wall area with a missing floor. Look down through the floor — check to see if the metal gate door is shut. If it is closed, you can drop down and access this chest.

Emerald: Castle Battlements – When the Gigante appears and throws rocks at Leon, backtrack to the tower to the west. Use the wall barricades to block the projectiles and climb up to the top of the tower from the outside. Run to the center to find a treasure chest with this treasure. You’ll also find a Yellow Herb here.

Ruby: Castle Battlements – Continuing down the battlements, dodging thrown rocks, you’ll encounter a Sun / Moon door that is closed on the battlements. To get through, you need to turn around, flip a switch, then drop down another level of the ruined wall. After dropping down, turn around and enter the safe room. There’s a hanging container. Shoot it down and then go up the ladder.

Chapter 9 | Treasures

Elegant Chessboard: Courtyard – In a small visible nook on the east wall of the hedge maze. You’ll find it past the fountain statue, when moving toward the southeast tower flag.

Depraved Idol: Wine Cellar – After gaining Ashley and completing the Courtyard hedge maze, backtrack to the Wine Cellar area. When you enter the hallway with four armor suits, one will sprint to life. Defeat it, then help push Ashley through the hole above the locked door. She’ll unlock the door and give you access to the treasure chest inside.

Alexandrite: Grand Hall – Look on the statues to the right as you enter the Grand Hall. Past the merchant door, one of the statues is holding a hanging treasure container.

Small Key: Grand Hall – Located through the northwest door on the second floor of the Grand Hall. Go through the door and open the cabinet in the back-left. This is the small room packed with armor suits. On the path to the Armory.

Cubic Device: Armory – Exiting the Armory and returning to the Grand Hall, you’ll find a treasure chest that contains the Cubic Device. This allows you to unlock Square Lock Boxes.

Butterfly Lamp: Grand Hall – Use the Cubic Device to unlock the box in the Merchant’s room. Turn the cube until the grooves are aligned.

Yellow Diamond: Gallery – After raising the bridge back up in the Gallery, check the underside for a treasure chest containing this gem.

Gold Bar: Audience Chamber – From the Grand Hall, use the train behind the Merchant’s Room to return to the Audience Chamber. Defeat the swarm of cultists and use the Small Key we acquired earlier to unlock the cabinet on the right wall.

Justitia Statue: Audience Chamber – Near the locked cabinet, go to the back-right corner and use the Cubic Device we found earlier to open the treasure container.

Elegant Perfume Bottle: Library – While playing as Ashley, acquire the Bunch of Keys item. On the way down the hidden staircase, the suit of armor will come to life. Go to the left side of the Library and crouch under a shelf to reach an optional treasure chest. Use the second key on the Bunch of Keys to open it.

Sapphire: Library – Escaping through the elevator, Ashley will reach a save room. Left of the door leading back to the Grand Hall, there’s a treasure chest hidden behind more bookshelves. Circle around and use the fourth key from the Bunch of Keys item to unlock it.

Emerald: Mausoleum – After Ashley escapes the Mausoleum chamber where the Plagas Armor comes to life, you’ll reach the safety of a small room with a bright blue flame. Around the corner of the privacy walls, you’ll find a final treasure chest. Use the first key from the Bunch of Keys item to open it.

Chapter 10 | Treasures

CQBR Assault Rifle: Library – Located in the main library room. Reach the southern stairs leading to the secret upper floor office that Ashley had to access in the previous chapter. Use the Cubic Device to unlock the wall-mounted safe. The special Assault Rifle is inside.

Golden Lynx: Library – On the second floor of the Library. Take the stairs near the Library elevator and reach the save room. Near the typewriter, you’ll find another locked puzzle box. Use the Cubic Device to open it.

Ruby: Ballroom – On the ground floor of the wrecked Ballroom, look for the covered section of ruins near the south staircase. Leon can crouch down and find a hanging container.

Ornate Beetle: Ballroom – On the ground floor of the ballroom. After taking the entrance stairs down, enter the north passage and reach the small storage area on the far end where the floor has collapsed. Around the shelves you’ll find a treasure chest.

Elegant Crown: Depths – After encountering Salazar in the Throne Room, Leon is thrown into the Depths area. Traverse the murky water to reach an old stone structure. Inside you’ll find multiple dead bodies and an old crown treasure.

Red Beryl: Depths – Climbing out of the main depths, you’ll reach a long sewer passage. Past the first alcove, there’s another alcove on the left. Shoot the hanging container behind the ceiling pipe.

Yellow Diamond: Underground Laboratory – Located in the narrow hallway in the center of the lab. It only unlocks after restarting the breaker and beginning the Verdugo boss encounter. There’s a chest here you can unlock near a handy First Aid Spray.

Chapter 11 | Treasures

Sapphire: Mines – In the northwest corner of the Mines area guarded by villagers, take the stairs up to the raised bridge. Inside the blocked cave, there’s a hanging container you can shoot down.

Golden Hourglass: Mines – Lower the bridge from the control room, then cross it to reach the TNT storage room. Past the TNT, you’ll find a rocky cave alcove with a treasure chest.

Flagon: Stopover – After the first minecart ride section, you’ll pause at an area called Stopover. Find the treasure chest on the balcony of the structure guarded by villagers.

Gold Bar (L): Hive – In the massive cave with the giant bug nest, you’ll start on the south end, travel along the east and finally until a twisting cave in the northwest. Inside this cave there’s an extremely dark passage. Enter it to find the treasure chest.

Chapter 12 | Treasures

Gold Chicken Egg: Throne Room – Return to the Throne Room to the east of the Ballroom. Ramon and his minions have left. Now you can find a puzzle box to the right of the giant throne. Use the Cubic Device to unlock it and earn the egg.

Small Key: Ballroom – Located in a case next to the tram leading to the Clocktower. Collect this key to unlock the last locked drawer in the Castle.

Ornate Beetle: Castle Battlements – With the last Small Key, return to the final tower of the Castle Battlements area. You can return through the Wine Cellar or the Courtyard northeast door. Reach the tower structure with the cannon on the roof. Underneath, in the tower interior, you’ll find a locked cabinet.

Gold Bar: Clock Tower – Entering the Clock Tower through the ground floor doors, go around the crates to the left to find a treasure chest.

Alexandrite: Clock Tower – Progressing up the stairs, you’ll reach scaffolding — the Salazar statue in the center of the room will spring to life and breath fire. Go up the stairs past the scaffolding and look up at the wooden barricade to find a hanging container.

Mirror with Pearls & Rubies: Clock Tower – After killing the cultist controlling the lever that drops giant spike balls, you’ll have access to the scaffolding elevator below. Before dropping down, walk onto the wooden platform to the left of the bars blocking the stairs. There’s a chest here you can loot.

Extravagant Clock: Clock Tower – At the large work elevator on the scaffolding, look for a treasure chest to the left of the lift platform.

Yellow Diamond: Clock Tower – Leaving the Clock Tower on the rickety scaffolding, you’ll find this treasure hanging from a higher platform before you reach the cliff path.

Lip Rouge: Ancient Chantry – Defeat the boss form of Salazar and he’ll drop this valuable treasure.

And that’s all 41 treasures in the Castle! We’re going to our last location next — the deadly Island.