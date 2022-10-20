Resident Evil 4 Remake Trailer Showcase Also Unveils Pre-Order Goodies

Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase just aired some much-needed updates on the Resident Evil 4 remake! The rumors of a Resident Evil 4 remake of the 2005 game by the same name were confirmed during the June 2022 State of Play broadcast from Sony. Like many classic horror titles from our early years, the game is being remade using the delicate balance of upgrading for a modern artist while staying true to the original, but today we got a ton of new info. Let’s dive in!

First of all, the new gameplay footage looked great! As Leon stalks through a quiet, creepy forest full of weird crosses and barbed wire traps, he comes to a village and enters one of the houses. Based on the character’s dialogue, “how far could he have gone?,” we know he must have been following someone, but the house appears abandoned as Leon walks in and starts snooping. Despite all of the obvious spooky weirdness, like the dangling bone decor and the noose just hanging on the kitchen wall, nothing seems to alarm him until he finds one of his escorts dead. Then things crank up a notch or ten!

A man with his head fully horizontal attacks Leon, who then finds out that the whole town has gone bananas. After witnessing the second of his escorts being burned by the rest of the village, a chaotic scene of dodging attackers, shooting a variety of guns, breaking holds, and hopping onto rooftops breaks out. RIP to the poor cow he set on fire as a diversion, and one villager with a chainsaw and a burlap sack on his head really needs to calm down. It was proper chaos, but the most interesting part was that most of the villagers didn’t look like zombies. That aside, the game looks great!

Thanks to the announcer, we know that in the Resident Evil 4 remake, while there are some new additions for the sake of modernizing the story, some things are still the same. Research and an organized attaché are critical for staying alive and upgrading your weapons. The merchant is still a thing though, and you can now purchase items from him using gems you collect as well.

The biggest pieces of news were about buying the game though. As you may have noticed, the remake will now include a PlayStation 4 version in addition to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC options. You can upgrade the PlayStation 4 game to the PlayStation 5 digital edition for free as well. There are two other editions to consider as well.

The Deluxe Edition will be available for all platforms and will include some extra goodies. Get a DLC pack with four extra costumes, two new weapons, a treasure map, in-game sunglasses, and the soundtrack.

But the physical Collector’s Edition is full of good stuff as well. This edition will include everything from the Deluxe Edtion as well as a Leon figurine as well as an art book, a poster, and more. You even get a “Box.” So that’s cool!

Resident Evil 4 Collector’s Edition

Resident Evil 4 is also now available to pre-order, and wow, there are so many pre-order bonuses! If you pre-order the standard digital editions of the games, you will receive a couple of bonus items: a gold attaché case and a handgun ammo charm, both depicted below.

If you pre-order either the Deluxe or Collectors Edition, you will receive the standard bonuses as well as a classic attaché and a green herb charm, also depicted below.

For anyone in need of a recap, the storyline of Resident Evil 4 takes place six years after the biological disaster that took place in Raccoon City. A survivor named Leon Kennedy is tasked with the job of rescuing the US president’s kidnapped daughter from a supremely creepy village. The showcase ended with a cinematic trailer for the game that introduced us to the doomed Ashley, the president’s daughter, and Ada. We also get the sense of the cult-like villagers with their evil leader that Leon will have to battle to succeed in his mission.

Catch Resident Evil 4 on March 24, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

