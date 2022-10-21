Capcom Provides Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Blowout

Today during Capcom’s October, 2022 Resident Evil Showcase, a lot of information and gameplay was shown for a host of Resident Evil titles including the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, Re:Verse, and the Winters’ Expansion for Resident Evil Village. Players received a deep dive into the expansion, which is now only a week away, to explore what the experience will look like for a teenage Rose years after the death of her father Ethan, as well as a good look at the third-person perspective that is being included in the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition experience that encompasses this new story expansion.

Players will get an opportunity to check out the third-person action themselves with a demo for Resident Evil Village, inclusive of the third-person perspective, becoming available today across all platforms where Resident Evil Village currently exists, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The reasons behind the third-person mode being added to a game, a game that was designed for first-person play, are to be supportive of players who experienced nausea from the first-person perspective, but also because many were traumatised by the up close and personal perspective, not to mention those who simply prefer the third-person perspective as a playing experience.

The Resident Evil Village website, provides us with a top-level look at the plot of the Shadows of Rose experience, ” 16 years have passed since that incident… Ethan’s beloved daughter, Rosemary Winters, is living a healthy life. But struggling to come to terms with her innate special powers, she decides to dive into the world of the Megamycete’s consciousness, or the “realm of consciousness,” to seal them. What she discovers is an extraordinary world far from the reality of the past. A collection of memories of “that village” absorbed by the Megamycete.”

Those who pick up the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition from October 28, will get the core game, the Winters’ Expansion which itself includes the Third-Person Mode, Ther Mercenaries Additional Orders, which sees Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu as well as new stages being added to the Mercenaries multiplayer mode, and the ‘Shadows Of Rose’ story expansion, The Trauma Pack DLC, as well as Resident Evil: Re:Verse will also be included. The Winters’ Expansion can also be bought separately on launch day for those who have already purchased the full game.

Resident Evil Village is, “Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. When BSAA captain Chris Redfield attacks their home, Ethan must once again head into hell to get his kidnapped daughter back.”

The demo for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is available now, with the full experience available on October 28, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Source