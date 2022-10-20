Alan Wake Remastered Finally Arrives on Nintendo Switch, Launch Trailer Releases

Earlier this year we learned about Alan Wake Remastered which provides a better version of the classic game for this generation of consoles. As it was released for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Nintendo fans had to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the game.

However, the wait has come to an end and Alan Wake Remastered finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch. To celebrate the arrival, Remedy and Nintendo released a brand new launch trailer, which showcases the game in action running on the Switch’s hardware. The remastered version of the game will come with all the original DLC, The Signal and The Writer, so there will be plenty of content to go through. The game will cost $29.99, but for those who want to jump on the game as it launches will get a little discount.

For those who will be playing the game for the first time and don’t know much about the story, let’s give you a basic premise of the story. Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written but has no memory of.

Check out the Alan Wake Remastered launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch down below:

Alan Wake Remastered offers the complete experience, with the main game and its two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer. This tense, episodic story is packed with unexpected twists, heart-stopping cliff hangers, and intense bursts of combat where it takes more than bullets to banish the darkness. Welcome back to Bright Falls, and remember – whatever you do – stay in the light.

In related news, Alan Wake 2 was announced at The Game Awards last year to many gamers’ surprise. With the release of Alan Wake: Remastered in October, there had been rumors that Alan Wake 2 had gone into production. Remedy Entertainment announced the new game with a spooky-looking trailer that brings a whole new element to the franchise.

Alan Wake 2 is confirmed to be more of a survival horror game than its predecessor. While Alan Wake definitely had horror elements and was clearly inspired by the novels of Stephen King, it leaned more towards action than straight survival horror. Alan Wake 2 is due to be released in 2023. Remedy Entertainment is developing the game with publishing partner Epic Games. Alan Wake 2 is a next-gen exclusive game. It will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Learn more about the sequel announcement from TGA right here!

Alan Wake Remastered is now available across all platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Are you excited to jump into the classic survival horror title for Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

Source