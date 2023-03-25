Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Island Requests | Merchant Quests Guide

Resident Evil 4 goes out with a bang — and multiple requests — in its final chapters. The Island is where you’ll encounter the toughest optional quests yet. There are multiple blue medallions to blast, powerful monsters to fight, and a few final rats to hunt down. The vast industrial facility houses some incredibly tricky challenges. The final blue medallion hunt requires perfect placement to spot the hard-to-see collectibles, and the final challenging monster is a real nightmare to fight. We’ll explain how to begin all the Requests and how to complete them with the full guide below.

Chapter 14 | Requests

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 5

Facility 1 Storage : After rescuing Ashley, you’ll need to boost her through the hole in the wall to reach another Merchant location. The request is pinned to the wall before you reach the Merchant. Once again, you’ll need to shoot medallions hidden around the environment.

Medallion #1: Cargo Depot – As you enter the Cargo Depot area, immediately turn right to spot the blue medallion past the barbed wire on the cliffs.

Medallion #2: Cargo Depot – Go up the stairs near the entrance and turn around. Up on the facility near the rusted stairs you’ll spot the second medallion.

Medallion #3: Cargo Depot – Clear the covered area of enemies, then look on the container to the left (south wall) for an easy medallion. This is before reaching the stairs up to the surface.

Medallion #4: Cargo Depot – In the same area (with the three patrolling cultists) go to the northwest corner, right of the stairs, and turn around to spot this medallion.

Medallion #5: Cargo Depot – The last medallion is in the southwest corner of the same area, left of the stairs. Look directly up at a large rusty silo, above the alarm megaphone tower.

Request: Even More Pest Control

Waste Disposal : After completing the dangerous Waste Disposal area, you’ll reach another Merchant site before returning to the Cargo Depot. There’s a blue request note here. For this request, Leon needs to shoot four rats in the Waste Disposal area.

Rat #1: Near the entrance to Waste Disposal, from the hallway where Leon and Ashley had to pull both levers to open the door.

Rat #2: Across the bridge (that Ashley has to turn) — there’s a rat running around on the opposite side of the bridge.

Rat #3: On the north side of the Waste Disposal room. Cross the metal bridge to reach the Power Control terminal. There’s a rat running around near the bridge.

Rat #4: You can find a second rat in the same area as the previous one. One appears on the metal catwalk to the right of the Power Control terminal.

Request: The Wandering Dead

Cargo Depot : Complete the Wrecking Ball sequence to reach a large elevator lift. To the left of the controls, you’ll find this request to hunt a powerful creature. The monster is located in the Incubation Lab.

Strange Corpse : Incubation Lab – Return to the Incubation Lab in Facility 1. You can get back by unlocking the shortcut gate in the Cargo Depot. The Incubation Lab is located through the first floor Facility 1 Storage, across from the Holding Cell. There’s a locker Ashley can hide in before approaching the lab. Don’t forget, you can also equip the Biosensor to the CQBR Rifle or LE 5 SMG. This allows you to more easily fire multiple rounds at your target. When you approach the lab, a second Regenerator can quickly spot you. Kill it in the hallway before going in.

More Tips : The ‘Strange Corpse’ is a powerful Iron Maiden that is absolutely packed with parasites. I highly recommend using the Stingray with Biosensor attachment to kill this thing. Shoot at it from the window and be very careful you don’t shoot the other incubation pods. If the other pods break, more Regenerators will pop out and attack. You Stingray is strong enough to shatter the parasites in a single shot. The parasites are especially strong in this creature. You’ll also want to disable it as it is incredibly fast. Shoot the legs or use a Flash Grenade. While its down, take out the rest of the parasites. If you enter the lab, it can launch spines in all directions and shatter the nearby tubes. Stay outside the window, ducking in and out to avoid getting hit by the spikes it launches at you. Take out all the parasites you can. If there are more left, use the shotgun and aim in the general area of the body and head to hopefully hit the rest. If you deal enough damage, you’ll eventually kill it. The powerful Iron Maiden drops an Alexandrite jewel when defeated.

Chapter 15 | Requests

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 6

Cliffside Ruins : After the chopper crash, Leon will exit the cutscene on the Cliffside Ruins. Take out the bugs, then approach the massive church structure ahead. We have one more hunt for blue medallions.

Medallion #1: Turn around after collecting the blue request note on the wall. On the side of the ruin structure with scaffolding all around it, there’s a blue medallion.

Medallion #2: At the Cliffside Ruins, take the ladder down and into an old altar area with a treasure chest and a gravestone Leon can read. Look above the gravestone on the right side to spot a hanging medallion.

Medallion #3: Climb back up the ladder. The next medallion is in the unreachable alcove behind the ladder leading down. To look in, you need to look toward the ladder ruin and walk left, looking through the ‘windows’ on the side until you get a good view. Very tricky to spot.

Medallion #4: Back in the underground tomb, down the ladder, you need to stand in one of the windows (in the center) and look to the northeast toward the cliffs. You can just barely see the medallion through the archway.

Medallion #5: The final medallion is in the church tower, visible from the path leading into the large building labeled Specimen Storage. Stand on the Cliffside Ruins path and look up at the tower with a scope to see this easy-to-miss target.

Save up your Spinels for powerful upgrades, useful items or valuable treasures. The last request is found in Chapter 15, so feel free to spend everything after turning in the last request.