Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The LE 5 SMG & CQBR Assault Rifle | Weapon Locations Guide

Resident Evil 4 Remake brings back almost every fan-favorite weapon in the original title’s arsenal, and even includes a selection of totally new weapons. Yes, there’s a third Rifle upgrade and a second SMG in RE4 — you can’t buy them, you’ll have to find them. Luckily, if you’re paying attention, they’re not too difficult to find. They can be missed though, so we’re covering exactly how to get your hands on both of these mid-to-late game guns. Here’s how to find the LE 5 and the CQBR.

The LE 5 is an MP5-like weapon that uses SMG ammo. It automatically is aimed from the shoulder, making this a much more accurate and stable weapon than the original TMP. The CQBR is another totally new twist; this rifle isn’t as powerful as the Stingray, but with fully automatic fire, you can accurately blast enemies even with a high-powered scope attachment. Interestingly, all scopes can be fitted to both of these automatic weapons. Perfect for taking down certain powerful enemies in the final chapters.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake guides:

All Village Treasures | All Village Requests | All Castle Treasures | All Castle Requests | All Island Treasures | All Island Requests | Free Red9 Location

New Weapons Locations | CQBR & LE 5 Guide

There are two new weapons you can acquire in RE4 Remake that don’t require a purchase. The Merchant also sells the silent Bowgun with reusable ammo and attachable mines. That’s a new variant on the Mine Launcher — an extremely powerful weapon from the original RE4. These two weapons — the LE5 and CQBR — are totally new to the game. These are military grade automatic weapons.

The CQBR is an Assault Rifle. It uses Rifle Ammunition and can be fired fully automatic. It starts with a 20 round magazine — it is similar in power to the Stingray, but is still extremely powerful compared to the TMP. The CQBR can be mounted with all different scopes. Any scope that mounts onto the Stingray can be mounted onto the CQBR. Without a scope, the CQBR is fired in first-person mode. The CQBR can be collected in the Library, a wing of the Grand Hall in the Castle.

CQBR Assault Rifle Location: Chapter 10 – Library – Located in the main library room. Reach the southern stairs leading to the secret upper floor office that Ashley had to access in the previous chapter. Use the Cubic Device to unlock the wall-mounted safe. The special Assault Rifle is inside.

The LE 5 SMG is an upgrade on the TMP. It uses SMG Ammunition and starts with a 20 round magazine. Like the Stingray and CQBR, it can also be mounted with scopes. Unlike those weapons, it does not enter first-person mode when using it without a scope. The LE 5 has the unique ability to penetrate through targets and is extremely useful for defeating certain lategame enemies. The LE 5 SMG can be found in the Facility 1 Labs on the Island.

LE 5 SMG Location: Chapter 13 – Freezer – In the area where you encounter the Regenerator, you’ll need to go to the Freezer to gain the Level 2 Keycard. In the Freezer room, there’s a complicated puzzle lock to the right. Solve the puzzle by connecting the lines to five power sources. This will unlock the door and give you access to the MP5-style SMG.

Both weapons are worth keeping. Give them a try and see how they compare to your old favorites. There is something strange about using an Assault Rifle in RE4. It feels extremely illegal. These types of weapons appeared in RE5 with their own ammunition type. Rifle Ammo is so rare, it feels wastefully to sell it off.