Resident Evil 4 Remake: Where To Find All Clockwork Castellans | Collectible Locations Guide

The toughest collectible to find in Resident Evil 4 Remake is the Clockwork Castellan. These rare dolls appear once per chapter in a hidden location — to collect them, Leon needs to shoot them. The castellans (or Wind-Up Dolls as they’re called in in-game notes) are squeaky little toy depictions of Ramon Salazar, the rich ruler of the Castle. When you’re close to one of these dolls, you’ll hear the turning gears nearby — even with this clue, these collectibles can be extremely difficult to find. They’re hidden in the deepest, darkest spots of this very spooky world. If you need help getting them all, check out the full guide below.

The Clockwork Castellan is a noisy clockwork doll of Salazar the second villain of RE4. These collectibles are hidden in the environment — to collect them, you need to shoot them. They make a squeaky ambient noise when you’re close. There are 16 castellans total. There is one in each chapter.

Destroy all 16 to complete the challenge and unlock a new gun in the Bonus Content menu.

Chapter 1 Castellan: Lakeside Settlement – On the path north of the Village Square, Leon will enter a trap-filled area called the Lakeside Settlement. Enter the ruined house in the center, before the large house where the banging noise is coming from. Enter the small structure by vaulting the window, then enter the second interior room. Look up and right at the wrecked ceiling to spot the first doll.

Chapter 2 Castellan: Abandoned Factory – On the path north of the Abandoned Factory, enter the small shack near the sacrificial altar in the woods. It’s on the ground in the corner of the shack.

Chapter 3 Castellan: Merchant Hideout – In the merchant area between the Quarry and the Fish Farm, drop down to the dock to the left of the merchant’s stall. Go around the corner on the right to the balcony above the water. In the tiny crevice between the awning, you’ll be able to spot a doll sitting on a crate.

Chapter 4 Castellan: Forest Altar – Use the Illuminados Key on the locked door in the Forest Settlement and climb a ladder to reach an optional area called the Forest Altar. The Castellan is through the blocked gate directly opposite the sacrifice altar. Look on the left corner of the wooden gate.

Chapter 5 Castellan: Village Chief’s Manor – In the attic, only accessible in Chapter 5 with Ashley, you’ll find the Wind-Up Doll hidden behind a breakable crate on the southern wall.

Chapter 6 Castellan: Checkpoint – Leaving the first canyon after the Village defense, you’ll reach a wooden walkway with a building to your left and a drop to your right. Ahead is an area called the Checkpoint. Before entering, look in the distance for a giant burning pyre. Use a scoped rifle and you can spot the Castellan from afar.

Chapter 7 Castellan: Treasury – After leaving the Dungeons, you’ll climb a ladder up to a storage room near the Treasury. In the room, you’ll find a Green Herb. On the shelf to the left, look on the top for this doll.

Chapter 8 Castellan: Castle Battlements – Exiting the first tower of the Battlements, you’ll encounter an armored giant that throws handfuls of rubble at Leon. From this tower, drop down to the right and return to the exterior of the first tower — there’s a ladder you can use to reach the top. On the top, you’ll find a treasure chest on the upper level. Don’t go there. Instead, circle around the battlement from the lower walkway to find the Castellan on the backside of the debris.

Chapter 9 Castellan: Courtyard – In the northwest corner of the hedge maze. There’s a First Aid Spray on a pile of junk in the corner. Behind all the boxes, you’ll find this doll hidden in the darkness.

Chapter 10 Castellan: Depths – Leaving the Depths, Leon will encounter a merchant before the Verdugo boss fight. Opposite the Merchant, there’s a sewer grating you can look into. The Castellan is located inside.

Chapter 11 Castellan: Stopover – Find the doll sitting on the wall of the structure, between the interior room and the balcony. It’s on the wall above the balcony with the treasure chest doors.

Chapter 12 Castellan: Clock Tower – At the bottom floor, go to the back-left corner under the spiral stairs. The doll is whirring in this dark alcove.

Chapter 13 Castellan: Wharf – Before entering the interior of the Island facility, go to the giant closed doors guarded by an RPG cultist. To the right, look under the truck with the orange cargo, behind the green forklift.

Chapter 14 Castellan: Campsite – Leaving the Amber Storeroom, go to the small concrete bunker to the south. After exiting the cave, you’ll find the room to your left. You can also reach this area from the Campsite. Climb the ladder behind the central tent. The collectible is easy to spot on the lockers.

Chapter 15 Castellan: Specimen Storage – After the cutscene where Mike’s chopper crashes, Leon will enter an interior building called Specimen Storage on your map. Through the first hallway, defeat the Regenerator that spawns from the plastic bag to reach an office. North of the office is a connecting side-room with a treasure chest inside. Look on the wooden rafters on the north wall to spot the doll.

Chapter 16 Castellan: Underground Passage – Defeat Saddler and Leon will enter an area called the Underground Passage while the island self-destructs. After jumping a crumbling rock path, you’ll enter a door with an attacking cultist. Past that, you’ll enter a room that’s full of dying cultists. Look to the right (northwest corner) for a forklift. Look behind the forklift for a cargo container. The final castellan is sitting on the edge of a container.