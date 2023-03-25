Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mercenaries Mode Release Date

The Mercenaries Mode is a beloved part of the Resident Evil series and made its biggest impact on the series in its rendition found in 2005’s Resident Evil 4. This arcade side-mode tasked players with battling for a high score by battling hordes upon hordes of enemies in an allotted time period, giving players the ability to really utilize the game’s combat system. Now, with the new Resident Evil 4 Remake having now been released, players are excited to try the new game’s take on the mode. While players were disappointed that the mode isn’t available at launch, the wait for it won’t be too much longer as Capcom has confirmed when the mode will be arriving in the new remake. This article will tell players when the Mercenaries Mode will release in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

When Mercenaries Mode Releases In Resident Evil 4 Remake

On March 24, a new launch trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake was released to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated title. While the trailer did include a few new snippets of gameplay footage as one last push to get fans even more excited than they already were to experience the reimagining of the 2005 classic, the ending of the trailer was where the release date of the game’s Mercenaries Mode was confirmed. The Mercenaries Mode will arrive as DLC on Friday, April 7.

While players do need to wait to install the mode as DLC, it was confirmed back when the mode was announced to be in the remake back at Sony’s first 2023 State of Play that it will be completely free to all players.

