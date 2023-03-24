Resident Evil 4 Remake – Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle Solution Guide

While battling against hordes of monsters and creatures is what players will be doing a majority of the time through their playthrough of Resident Evil 4 Remake, there will be instances where the weapons will be traded out for wit as there are several puzzles throughout the game that need to be solved to progress. The earliest puzzle is the Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle found near the start of Chapter 2. After awakening in an Abandoned Factory and escaping captivity, Leon finds himself locked behind a giant steel gate that requires a six-sided emblem to open. This guide will tell players the solution to the Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Right at the start of Chapter 2, Leon will be without his gear and must escape the Abandoned Facility. On your way out of the building, you will meet the Merchant for the first time and will find his first shop where you can buy new gear and items and upgrade your current weapons. Just a few steps down the road from the Merchant is the previously mentioned giant steel door. Go to the right of the door and follow the path to the area labeled “Valley.” You will come across a lot of enemies here so be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye out for the many different vantage points and levels that make up this area. Head to the center of the valley and head to the highest platform to find the Hexagonal Emblem, as shown in the image below.

With the Emblem acquired, make your way out of the Valley and back toward the Abandoned Facility. You can now slot the Emblem into the spot near the gate. It isn’t as simple as just placing the Emblem into the hole, however, as you will need to make sure the image on the Emblem lines up with the image in the spot.

Make sure that the bird shown on the Emblem is facing the opposite direction of the imprint of the bird shown in the spot. Once they are a mirrored image, you can flip the Emblem around and then confirm that they match. This will slot the Embem into the spot, where a crank will open up from the Emblem and allow you to open the gate to progress deeper into the village.

