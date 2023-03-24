Across each of the Resident Evil remakes over the last few years, the mechanic that has seen the most evolution between titles is definitely the defensive moves and capabilities of the player. From a simple knife used to get zombies off of you Leon, to Jill’s dodging abilities, the ability to stop an enemy from doing damage to you is key in these games. When it comes to the newly released Resident Evil 4 Remake, the new ability that Leon has learned is the ability to parry incoming attacks. This is a necessary skill to learn and will likely save your life more times over the course of the game. This guide will explain to players how to parry attacks in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Parry In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The first and most important thing you will need to know about parrying is that you need to ensure you have a knife. You can use the knife to attack, stab downed enemies, and, most important to this guide, parry incoming attacks to stagger your enemies. After meeting the Merchant you can go to him to repair your knife if it breaks.

With a functioning knife, you will need to keep an eye out for when enemies sping weapons at you in order to parry the incoming attack. When you are able to parry, a knife icon will flash in the bottom right next to the health bar telling you to press the parry button. This button is L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, and Spacebar on PC. Press the parry button just before the attack hits to stagger the enemy, giving you the chance to retaliate. Parrying will do a slight amount of damage to the knife, so keep the integrity of your knife in mind as you continue to use it.

You need to make sure that you time your parry well because while you can parry incoming attacks, you can just block them. Parrying can work for any weapon-based melee attack, including weapons being thrown at you. You cannot, however, parry unarmed attacks, so keep that in mind when you see Ganados attempting to grab you. You will need to move out of the way or stun them with an attack to avoid these types of moves.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

