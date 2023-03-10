Just a few weeks ahead of its release, a demo for the Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available so fans can experience one of the title’s most iconic sequences and get a feel for the new look and gameplay features that will be appearing in the upcoming title. While the demo is pretty straightforward, the history of recent Resident Evil games having weird requirements and limited access might have players wondering if anything like that is present here. This guide will provide a full explanation of the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained

The new demo for the Resident Evil 4 Remake is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The demo consists of the game’s opening section which includes the Hunter’s Cabin where Leon meets his first Ganado and progresses all the way to the iconic Village section. The demo ends with Leon’s “Bingo” line and the game’s title drop. You will see the return of many of the original’s best aspects the original like the Attache Case and Dr. Salvador while also introducing some of the game’s new mechanics like the ability to parry incoming attacks with Leon’s knife.

The most important aspect that players will want to know about is whether or not this new demo is following the precedent set by the likes of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 8 where the former only gave you 30 minutes to play through the demo while the latter only gave players the chance to play at a certain time of day before the demo became no longer accessible. For this new demo, neither of these limitations is present, allowing players to go through the game at their own pace and can replay it as many times as they want.

The demo also features an exclusive ultra-hard difficulty known as Mad Chainsaw Mode that makes the game much more difficult and gives the chainsaw-wielding Dr. Salvador a unique appearance. You can check Gameranx’s guide on how to access this mode here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

