While players are experiencing the reimagined opening of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake as a demo is now available to play, they may have also heard whispers of a secret “ultra-hard” difficulty hidden within the demo. This special difficulty, known as Mad Chainsaw Mode is a challenge that even the most seasoned veterans of the original 2005 masterpiece might have trouble with and is definitely something that everyone will want to try out. This guide will explain what the Mad Chainsaw Mode is and how to play it in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo.

How To Play On Mad Chainsaw Mode In The Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo

The Mad Chainsaw Mode is a special difficulty mode that will only be available in the demo and not the full game. It is only accessible at random, with a screen prompting players with the option of whether or not they would like to play the special difficulty upon hitting “New Game.” This screen will appear immediately upon pressing the New Game button if RNG is on your side so if you see the opening cutscene start to play without the screen shown below playing, it means that you will not be able to play the mode on this playthrough.

If you want to try again, simply quit back to the main menu and press New Game once again. Do this over and over and you will eventually get the Mad Chainsaw Mode prompt to appear. The mode will only be applied the next playthrough you play, so if you either die or complete it, the game will return to its regular difficulty on subsequent playthroughs unless you once again accept the challenge.

This special Mad Chainsaw Mode creates a noticeable change in the demo’s difficulty, with more enemies spawning and each one of hitting you for far more damage than on the regular difficulty. They also become much more difficult to stagger so you will have a harder time getting opportunities to have Leon roundhouse kick and suplex Ganadoes. Dr. Salvador, the chainsaw-wielding menace also gets a unique outfit in this mode to really make the man that the demo and mode are named after stand out.

