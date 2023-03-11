Sons of the Forest: How To Fight The New Puffton Family Miniboss | Patch 01 Boss Guide

Sons of the Forest just got its first major update. Patch 01 adds new gear — the binoculars and the hang glider. We’ve already covered how to find both items in the vast island map, but there’s one more major enhancement you’ll want to check out. The Puffton Family is waiting in an underground dining room.

Your mission in Sons of the Forest is to find a lost family of VIPs. Before Patch 01, players had no idea what truly happened to your target family — the story twists and leads to a different conclusion. Now, you can face off against the lost Puffton Family in an optional miniboss fight. The new enemies are located deep in the underground at a lore heavy location most players will need to visit to complete the game. What once seemed like an empty area is now populated with dangerous unique mutants.

More Sons of the Forest guides:

How To Escape The Island | Ending Guide | How To Get The Shovel & Unlock Hidden Underground Locations | How To Unlock The Mysterious Door | How To Find A 3D Printer | How To Get The Pistol | How To Get The Machete | Where To Find The Best Weapon | All Keycard Locations | Silencer Location | How To Make Bone Armor & Farm Bones | Flashlight Locations | How To Catch Animals | Can Opener Location | How To Stay Warm | Winter Jacket Location

Puffton Family Miniboss | Patch 01 Guide

The new Puffton Family boss is located in the Food Storage Area — one of the green GPS markers. The green GPS marker is near the purple Beta Team marker where the buried soldier has a shotgun.

Puffton Family Boss Location : The new Patch 01 boss is located in the underground Food Storage Hatch . The hatch is accessible through a small cave — squeeze inside and follow the cavern to a hatch. Through the hatch, you’ll enter a food storage room . There is a locked door that requires a keycard . Unlock the Keycard Door with the Maintenance / VIP Keycard — through the flooded growing area, you’ll reach a large dining room .

: The new Patch 01 boss is located in the underground . The hatch is accessible through a small cave — squeeze inside and follow the cavern to a hatch.

The miniboss is located in the large dining room. You’ll encounter a mutated man and woman — this is the Puffton Family. Something has twisted them into powerful monsters. You’ll also find a VIP Keycard in this area. This solves the mystery of the lost Pufftons. The only Puffton you can actually save is Virginia. Virginia is the three-legged woman that appears on the island.

To access the interior of Food Storage, you need to acquire a keycard.

How To Open The Food Storage Area : Enter caves near the 3D Printer (green GPS marker) bunker to find the Rope Gun. The Rebreather is located in a cave on the edge of the island, at the beach. Use the Rebreather and Rope Gun to access the Shovel . With the Shovel , you can access buried bunkers at green GPS markers . Find Maintenance Hatch C — dig up the hatch to find an underground apartment. The Maintenance Keycard is found inside.

: Enter caves near the 3D Printer (green GPS marker) bunker to find the Rope Gun. The Rebreather is located in a cave on the edge of the island, at the beach. Use the Rebreather and Rope Gun to access the .

Learn more about the Shovel and how to get the Keycards in the full guide in the links above.

The miniboss is an optional fight located deep in the story — and we assume this isn’t the only boss the developers will add in the near future. Check back soon as we cover more updates in the future.