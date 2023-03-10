Sons of the Forest: Where To Find The Hang Glider & Binoculars | Patch 01 Items Guide

The first patch for Sons of the Forest includes two major item additions — the Hang Glider and the Binoculars. Both give you another way to play around in the vast island landscape. You’ll be able to spy on cannibals from afar or map out your route through the mountains. The Hang Glider does exactly what you’d think, giving you the chance to fly high in the sky for (almost) an unlimited amount of glide time. They’re both extremely fun and also absurdly rare. You’ll need to track down their single locations on the vast island. They aren’t marked on your map, and they’re nowhere near any of the GPS hotspots. Check out the full guide below for easy locations for both new bits of kit.

Sons of the Forest brought one more major addition in the Patch 01 update. You’ll now encounter a unique miniboss monster in the underground dining room. You’ll need to acquire the Shovel and a Keycard to access the new creatures. More updates are planned in the very near future — I’m sure we’ll see more requested items, new ways to survive, and even more bosses to fight. The island is going to get even more treacherous in the future, so enjoy the sky on your hang glider while you’ve still got the change.

New Items Locations | Patch 01 Guide

The Hang Glider and the Binoculars are new items added in the Patch 01 update for Sons of the Forest. Both can help you greatly when exploring the island.

Hang Glider Location: Found right on the edge of the snowy mountain, on the same side of the island as the 3D Printer Bunker and the Pistol Boat location. The Hang Glider is on a ledge near a small, abandoned camp.

To use the Hang Glider, press [E] and jump off any ledge. You’ll automatically start to glide. The glider has huge range, essentially allowing you to fully explore the island while flying. The only downside? You’ll need to manually walk it back up to a high position after using it once.

Binoculars Location: The Binoculars are located on a beach, in the same region as the buried Beta Team Member with the Shotgun. You’ll find it due north of the dead body. Check the location marked on the map above.

The Binoculars are a useful but inessential item — you can view distant objectives or get a better look at the creepy cannibals and their disgusting camps. The Binoculars are permanently added to your inventory after collection.

That’s both unique Patch 01 item locations. The Hang Glider is especially fun — dragging it back up the mountain for another ride isn’t.