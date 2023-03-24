Capcom’s Resident Evil Renaissance has seen the series reach new heights in recent years with new well-received numbered entries for the long-running survivor horror series, as well as remakes of the classic titles, continues in 2023 with the highly anticipated and highly requested Resident Evil 4 Remake. A reimagining of the iconic and influential 2005 title, this new take on the game that revolutionized not just the series, but gaming as a whole, sees Leon Kennedy, rookie cop turned special agent, traveling into a cult-controlled village to save the daughter of the President of the United States, Ashley Graham. Along with the new game comes a huge list of Achievements and Trophies for completionists to work towards. For players that want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a Platinum Trophy, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Full Achievement and Trophy List In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Achievements and Trophies in Resident Evil 4 Remake see players being rewarded for hitting major story beats throughout the game’s campaign like defeating bosses and completing the different difficulty options as well as getting the coveted S+ rank on a playthrough. There are also collectibles and side quests that can be completed for Achievements and Trophies as well as challenges such as defeating specific enemies with certain weapons that players that want to fully complete the game will need to do. There are 39 Achievements/Trophies for players to unlock, with the extra Platinum Trophy for those playing on PlayStation, bringing the total on that platform to an even 40. Please note that some of these Achievements feature major story spoilers.

You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Resident Evil 4 Remake down below:

Cuz Boredom Kills Me – Obtain All Trophies.

– Obtain All Trophies. Knife Basics – Parry an enemy with the knife.

– Parry an enemy with the knife. My Preferred Place – Upgrade a weapon.

– Upgrade a weapon. A Masterpiece – Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon.

– Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon. Nice One, Stranger! – Complete a request for the Merchant.

– Complete a request for the Merchant. Talk About Near-Death Experience ! – Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy.

! – Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy. Revolt Against the Revolting – Destroy a Clockwork Castellan.

– Destroy a Clockwork Castellan. Harpoon Hurle r – Defeat Del Lago.

r – Defeat Del Lago. Grilled Big Cheese – Defeat Bitores Méndez.

Wave Goodbye, Right Hand – Defeat the Verdugo.

Defeat the Verdugo. No Thanks, Bro! – Defeat Ramón Salazar.

Defeat Ramón Salazar. You Used to Be a Good Guy – Defeat Jack Krauser.

Defeat Jack Krauser. You’re Small Time! – Defeat Osmund Saddler.

Defeat Osmund Saddler. Shield Your Eyes – Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade.

Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade. Never Heard It Coming – Defeat a Garrador using only knives.

Defeat a Garrador using only knives. Two Bugs, One Stone – Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet.

Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet. You Talk Too Much! – Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.

Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth. Overkill – Use a cannon to defeat a zealot.

Use a cannon to defeat a zealot. Hope You Like Thrill Rides! – Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage.

Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage. Capacity Compliance – Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once.

Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once. Smooth Escape – Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage.

Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage. Astute Appraiser – Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 ptas.

Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 ptas. Bandit – Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough.

Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough. Raider – Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough.

Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough. Burglar – Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough.

Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough. Gun Fanatic – Obtain all weapons.

Jack of All Trades – Complete all requests from the Merchant.

Complete all requests from the Merchant. Revolution Wind-Up – Destroy all Clockwork Castellans.

Destroy all Clockwork Castellans. Promising Agent – Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher.

Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher. Mission Accomplished S+ – Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank.

Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank. Proficient Agent – Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher.

Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher. S+ Rank Investigator – Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank.

Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank. Peerless Agent – Complete the main story on Professional Mode with an S+ Rank.

Complete the main story on Professional Mode with an S+ Rank. Sprinter – Complete the main story within 8 hours.

Complete the main story within 8 hours. Frugalist – Complete the main story without using a recovery item.

Complete the main story without using a recovery item. Minimalist – Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles].

Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles]. Silent Stranger – Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.

Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once. Amateur Shooter – Complete a game at the shooting range.

Complete a game at the shooting range. Real Deadeye – Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range.

Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range. Trick Shot – Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with a single shot.

