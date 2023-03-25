Resident Evil 4 has many memorable lines and moments and maybe none is as beloved by the fans as the “Hey, its that dog” line when a dog that Leon helps get free from a bear trap appears to help the rookie cop turned special agent in the El Gigante boss fight. The dog, who has become known as Hewie due to his resemblance to another dog from fellow CAPCOM survival horror game Haunting Ground which was released the same year as the original Resident Evil 4, was thought to have been killed in Resident Evil 4 Remake when players who had the chance to get early hands-on found a dog dead in a beartrap in an early section of the game near where you would have met Hewie in the original. With the full game now released, fans can rest assured that “that dog” is alive and well and you can once again get the chance to save their life. This guide will tell players how to save Hewie the dog in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Save Hewie The Dog In Resident Evil 4 Remake

While Hewie was found before even entering the village, you are going to need to make your way a bit farther into the game before you meet the friendly canine in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Right at the start of Chapter 3 acquiring the Insignia Key from the Village Chief’s Manor, you will need to walk out the front door of the Manor and will hear a beartrap clamp shut along with a dog whimper in pain. From the large gate with the Plagas Insignia on it, go to the right and follow a small path along the side of the manor to find Hewie stuck in the beartrap. Free the wounded dog by interacting with the trap.

Hewie will be gone for now so continue through the game until you acquire the Church Insignia Key in Chapter 4 that is needed to open the church to find Ashley. On your way back to the church, you will pass through the Quarry area and will have to battle the El Gigante boss fight just like in the original game. After doing some damage to the hulking creature, a cutscene will play which will see Hewie make a stylish entrance to aid his savior in battle. Leon will even deliver the “Hey, it’s that dog” line to really recreate the moment. Hewie will distract El Gigante and will even trick him into running into the Quarry wall to do massive damage to the create. Check out Gameranx’s guide on how to defeat the El Gigante boss fight here.

