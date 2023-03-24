Resident Evil 4 Remake – Combination Lock Puzzle Solution Guide

One of the cornerstones of the survival horror-genre are is puzzles. These brain teasers break up the tension and force players to think logically rather than about ammo count and enemy encounters in order to progress. Just like its 2005 original, Resident Evil 4 Remake comes with several puzzles that players will need to solve in order to find the President’s daughter and get out of this nightmarish situation alive. One of these puzzles is called the Combination Lock Puzzle and sees players having to use information gathered inside the Village Chief’s Manor to acquire an important item needed to progress. This guide will tell players about the Combination Lock Puzzle Solution in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Combination Lock Puzzle Solution In Resident Evil 4 Remake

This puzzle is found in the Village Chief’s Manor near the end of Chapter 2 and is the first part of a two-part puzzle that gets you into the Chief’s room where you will find the Insignia Key. Inside the manor, there is a locked wardrobe with a combination lock (hence the name of the puzzle) that displays a series of images. You will need to input the correct sequence of images in order to unlock the wardrobe and the item inside.

While it would seem the images of the lock don’t correlate to one another, you can find a book in the house that sheds some light on what exactly this lock is meant to be showing. The book is found on the second floor of the manor and is a verse from the beliefs of the Illuminados which tells of people offering prized possessions to their master. The second passage tells you exactly what the items gifted to the master were: the best crops, a strong pig, and a babe. This is the order that the images must be entered into the combination lock in order to open it.

Return to the wardrobe and find images that look like wheat, a pig, and an infant child. Put them in this order from left to right and then hit the confirm button. This will unlock the wardrobe and allow you to get the Crystal Marble which will be used for the second puzzle found in the Village Chief’s Manor. You can check out Gameranx’s guide on the Crytal Marble Puzzle here.

