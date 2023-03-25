In order to survive everything that Resident Evil 4 Remake throws at you, it is important to understand every mechanic and gameplay feature that is at your disposal to help you fight back against the hordes of monsters and creatures. Some of these features are things that can’t be missed like something as simple as shooting and using your knife while others are one step up in complexity like the ability to parry and stagger enemies to gain special moves like grapples, but there are other mechanics like movement options that players could go through the whole game without using but could save their life if utilized properly. One of these features is the quick turn which, as the name suggests, allows you to quickly turn around to face enemies behind you. This guide will tell players how to perform a quick turn in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Quick Turn In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The quick turn will allow you to instantly turn 180 degrees around and given the fact that the enemies in the game come in large numbers and do everything in their power to swarm you, this is an important mechanic to utilize since players will likely be getting flanked and surrounded many times throughout the game.

In order to perform a quick turn, make sure you are in a natural state, meaning that you are not aiming a weapon, and then press the run button, whether this is pressing in a thumbstick or its own button doesn’t matter. This will instantly spin you around and perform a quick turn action. As you learn to utilize this ability and find the correct opportunities to perform this action, the already strong gameplay of Resident Evil 4 Remake will become even more smooth and frenetic!

