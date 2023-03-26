Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores- All Pre-Order Bonuses

If you’re a fan of Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll be happy to hear that Aloy’s story hasn’t wrapped up just yet. You can continue her journey with the Burning Shores DLC that’s getting ready to launch on PS5 consoles. If you’re thinking about picking up the expansion, you can receive bonuses for placing a pre-order on Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Below, you’ll find details of the pre-order bonuses and how to get them when you begin playing.

The story continues where Horizon Forbidden West left off, so you have to complete the main quest in order to play through the upcoming DLC. After the events of Singularity, Aloy will receive a call over her Focus which marks the beginning of the Burning Shores DLC. You’ll then be able to explore a new region to the south of Tenakth Clan Lands, featuring a fresh plot, new characters, machines, and dangerous adventures.

More on Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Pre-Order Rewards

By pre-ordering the DLC, you’ll get access to the following bonuses:

Blacktide Dye Outfit (available at the first dye merchant)

(available at the first dye merchant) Blacktide Sharpshot Bow (available from the first merchant in the Burning Shores)

Players who pre-order Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores on PS5 will receive the pre-order bonuses once you visit the first dye merchant in the DLC. From here on out, you’ll be able to equip the cosmetics in-game. The pre-order bonuses aren’t much, but at least you’ll look the part while you’re taking out enemies.

To place a pre-order, simply navigate to the PlayStation store and search for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Then, you can place a pre-order on the DLC which is priced at $19.99.

According to the PlayStation blog, more details about the expansion will be released in the near future, so make sure to be on the look out for those. The Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC is set to go live on April 19. If you can’t wait until April to get back into the action, Horizon: Call of the Mountain recently launched, offering a Horizon experience with a PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset.