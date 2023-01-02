Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster/Remake Not In Development At Guerrilla Games

One of the primary concerns to emerge following the reports that, as well as work on an inevitable third core franchise entry in the Horizon IP, was that work on the VR title Horizon Call Of The Mountain, the DLC to Horizon Forbidden West, called Burning Shores, and reports of two other Horizon titles, one a multiplayer game, the other a remake of the original, Zero Dawn, is that the work involved may distract franchise stewards Guerrilla Games from work on the next core entry. It seems that we don’t need to be as concerned however with reports saying that NCSoft is working on the multiplayer title, development on the impending Call Of The Moutain is shared between Guerrilla and Firesprite, but, now we’ve learned that Guerrilla may not be overly hands-on with this work on the original game.

Insider and host of the Sacred Symbols, Colin Moriarty, has shared some insight into the game’s development in one of the most recent entries of the Patreon exclusive show – Sacred Symbols Plus (Paywalled.) Moriarty was unable to categorically confirm the details but claims development isn’t featuring direct involvement from Guerrilla Games, but he said,

We’re also assuming that [Guerrilla] is making the Horizon remake thing there, although, if that’s real, what I’ve heard is that it’s at another team

Of course the level of involvement Guerrilla has may vary depending on whether the game is a remake or a remaster, something that is not yet clear, with the original reporters of the game, mp1st, saying,

Our source didn’t elaborate whether or not this was a “built from the ground up” style of remake, however we were told that the remake features an improved lighting system (ambient occlusion, and such), overhauled textures. and better animations, with new character models to match those found in the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Outside of that, we were told there is big focus on bringing the accessibility options that the sequel introduced. Different graphic modes will also be available. It is to our understanding that the Horizon Zero Dawn remake/remaster will bring it closer to Forbidden West, from improved textures, draw distance. character models, to even new and improved animations, and much more. Whether it’s on the scale as The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, is not known at this time.

No official word of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s remake or remaster has yet been provided, but in the meantime, Horizon Call Of The Mountain will release exclusively on PS5 for PS VR2 on February 22, 2023, while the DLC, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will arrive on April 19, 2023, also exclusive to PS5.

Source