Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores Won’t Be Available On PS4

If you tuned into The Game Awards last night, then you know that there were a massive collection of video game announcements. We saw new premiere trailers and teasers for upcoming games already announced. Likewise, some of our favorite games secure wins for various award categories. For Horizon fans, the event also showcased DLC of the latest release, Horizon Forbidden West. Coming next year, players will be able to dive into Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores. However, don’t expect this DLC campaign to hit the PlayStation 4 platform.

We see more and more games released exclusively for the current-generation platforms. So since developers are slowly moving away from the cross-generation platform release, it’s becoming a rush for players to make some upgrades. Horizon Forbidden West was one of the big Sony exclusives that had a cross-generation release this year. The video game took Aloy into another thrilling adventure, and again it was a new narrative that both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players could embark on. But much like Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty, the developers are dropping the aging last-generation platform with their upcoming DLC release The Burning Shores.

This announcement was just held last night, so we don’t have too many details about the game or what was the reason for dropping the PlayStation 4 from being supported. We’re likely going to see some kind of statement heading out to the public as to why the studio is not providing the DLC on the platform. But it could be as simple as putting all the resources into a platform that might not struggle to deliver all the creative ideas. At any rate, those on PlayStation 5 can dive into this game DLC on April 19, 2023.

Within the narrative, we’re following Aloy as she travels to a new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands. Here you’ll find the unique volcanic archipelago of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see just what new mechanical beasts are roaming the area for Aloy to deal with. For now, you can check out the announcement trailer in the video above. Meanwhile, this was not the only Horizon game that was highlighted during The Game Awards event. We also received another teaser for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 spin-off title, Horizon Call of the Mountain. So 2023 should be a solid year for Horizon fans that want to spend more time in that universe.

Source