Leon S. Kennedy Voted Fan-Favorite Resident Evil Character

When it comes to video game franchises that not only have main characters but actually develop those main characters with deep personalities and stories, you’re inevitably going to get favorites among fans. After all, some characters are better than others, and many have arcs that lead them from one game to the next that you can’t help but follow. Even in shooter titles like Resident Evil, you connect with the characters who are trying to survive, and as a result, you have favorites compared to others. Famitsu held a poll that asked fans to choose their favorites among Capcom’s killer franchise, and Leon S. Kennedy was unsurprisingly the winner.

The Top three were Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield. That’s not too surprising, given the three’s prominence in the series. Leon, Jill, and Chris have been in multiple games and had more than one starring role. If you’re curious, the rest of the top five include Ada Wong and Claire Redfield, two more leading ladies who earned their place at the top of the rankings. Though there will be some who feel that Claire should be higher, given her prominence in early games.

The results are in from Famitsu's Resident Evil survey!



So why is it unsurprising that Leon is on top? Well, his roles in the second and fourth mainline games definitely helped him. He had a look and style that many people resonated with. Plus, the fourth game is widely considered the best in the series, and part of that was thanks to Leon and his voice actor.

Even with later games with Leon not hitting the mark amongst the fanbase, that didn’t diminish how cool he was. Plus, it was a big hit when they remade the second title, making fans love Leon even more.

Fast forward to now, and his most iconic title is getting a remake, and fans already love how Leon looks and sounds. The game is being remade from the ground up and has already promised some big changes from the initial version. There will be more to do with Leon in the story and combat. Furthermore, side characters like Ashley will have more to do, and Ava will naturally have some spotlight to herself.

So while Leon’s spot at the top is unsurprising, it’s also unsurprising that if the upcoming remake has a high quality, Leon won’t lose his spot anytime soon.

A result that would be fine with many fans.