Resident Evil 4 Remake Copies Are Already In The Hands Of Gamers

If you want to avoid spoilers for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, then you might want to be cautious online. It looks like some players are already gaining access to the game. Of course, we’re not sure how many players can access the Resident Evil 4 remake, but we’re finding gameplay surfacing online, showing off the campaign walkthrough. It’s not too uncommon for games to pop up online well before they are ready to release into the marketplace. Retailers already have the game, and it’s just a matter of waiting until the launch date before it can make its way out into the store shelves for consumers.

But again, we see this happening quite a bit. Every major game release will typically have a few games released early. Some retailers accidentally break the street date for the game to launch. So some lucky players are able to get their hands on the title well before other players. So while that can be a cause for some players to avoid the web in fear of spoilers being shared, being a remake is a bit less worrisome. Most players that are picking up this game might have already played through the original title and know exactly what happens in the narrative campaign.

Of course, that doesn’t mean there are no surprises or tweaks made to this game. We’ll just have to wait for the game to launch to see what precisely the development team has done with the remake. But those that want an early look can find large sections of the game shared online. We came across these walkthrough videos from a Reddit post. Likewise, this is ahead of the time from other markets receiving the game. Others have noted that they gain access to games ahead of their launch in their region by swapping their region location.

However, since we’re a few days out before the Resident Evil 4 remake actually launches into the marketplace, what’s likely happened is that players are just finding their copies arriving early. Likewise, there is a good chance some retailers are putting the game out into the market before the official release date. Regardless, if you want to pick up Resident Evil 4, you’ll likely have to wait a bit longer. Currently, the official release date for the Resident Evil 4 remake is set for March 24, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for the upcoming title in the video embedded above.