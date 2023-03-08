Resident Evil 4 Remake Already Has An Update

The Resident Evil franchise is a massive one. After first getting its start back on the original Sony PlayStation, the developers at Capcom managed to keep the success going. Since then, we’ve received countless games that ranged from new mainline installments to spinoffs. With each new console generation, Capcom can bring out an even more impressive Resident Evil experience, but there are still those few installments that managed to continue ranking well above the latest releases. One game that fans continue to praise online is Resident Evil 4, a game title launched in 2005.

Now thanks to Capcom going back and offering remakes to past installments, we are inching closer to the remake release of Resident Evil 4. But while we are still little ways out before it actually arrives in the marketplace, it looks like Capcom is already getting updates out. Today we’re finding out that there was a 4 GB patch update released for the game. Details are scarce about what exactly this update brings, but it looks like we’re getting some bugs and likely some tweaks to the performance. It’s not unusual for the development teams to deliver a patch update before the game goes live. There have been several instances in the past where players had to download a day one patch.

Typically, developers continue working on the game well past going gold. Some areas could likely be polished, bugs to clear out, and tweaks to ensure solid performance. So you’ll want to make sure to keep your games updated to get the best experience. Of course, we’re still having to wait on the release of Resident Evil 4. This title is set to make its way out later this year. We can offer some insight if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game. With Resident Evil 4, players are stepping back into the role of Resident Evil 2 protagonist Leon Kennedy.

After the events of Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy gets a new assignment. It seems that a terrorist organization has kidnapped the United States president’s daughter, Ashley Graham. Players will have to venture into a secluded Spanish village to track down and find Ashley. However, Leon will have an uphill battle with a newly mutated virus spreading through the area. As mentioned, this game is set to launch later this month, on March 24, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out an ARG title that was made to further market the launch of Resident Evil 4’s remake.