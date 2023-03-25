Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Kamisato Ayaka

Find out what you need to get Ayaka to Level 90 and where to find all of her Ascension Materials.

The second half of Genshin Impact Version 3.5 features two rerun banners: Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe. Both are 5-Star Cryo characters and work well together on a Freeze Team.

Ayaka is a fantastic Main DPS, relying primarily on her Element Burst damage. She’s also one of two characters who has a special sprint – the only other character being Mona. But ascending Ayaka may take some extra work.

Regional Specialty – Sakura Bloom

The Sakura Bloom is the most annoying Inazuma Specialty to farm because you can only harvest them by using Electro. The fastest way to do this would be to use Lisa and use her Normal Attack on the floating sakura petals. However, running through the petals while possessing an Electrograna or being affected by Electro by an Electro Seelie will also work.

Sakura Blooms can only be found on Narukami Island, mostly around Mt. Yougou and the Grand Narukami Shrine. You’ll also find a handful around Inazuma City, Byakko Plain, and Konda Village.

The Sakura Bloom also doubles as a Cooking Ingredient and a Crafting Material. So if you need the Sakura Bloom for Ascension, do not create the following:

Cooking Sakura Mochi

Quiet Elegance

Sakura Shrimp Crackers

Sakura Tempura

Summer Festival Fish

Tricolor Dango Crafting Electroculus Resonance Stone

Fake Fly Bait

Common Enemy Drop – Handguard Series

Handguards are dropped by the Kairagi and Nobushi enemies. Both can be found throughout Inazuma, though you may have better luck hunting them along the coastlines instead of inland.

Common Boss Drop – Perpetual Heart

The Perpetual Heart comes from the Perpetual Mechanical Array. The boss can be found below the ocean, between Narukami Island and Jinren Island. You do need to complete the Araumi portion of the Cleansing Defilement World Quest in order to access the Perpetual Mechanical Array. This is part of the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual, which you start by talking to the masked shrine maiden outside of Konda Village.

Fortunately, the Cleansing Defilement quest does not have a required order, so you can do the Araumi shrine before the others to unlock the Perpetual Mechanical Array.

Gem Series – Shivada Jade

All Cryo characters use Shivada Jade for their ascensions. The Perpetual Mechanical Array drops both Prithiva Topaz and Shivada Jade, so you may not have to fight another boss to get enough Shivada Jade for Ayaka. But if you want to ascend her quickly, both the Cryo Hypostasis and the Cryo Regisvine will only drop Shivada Jade.

Materials by Ascension Level