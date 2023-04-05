Tchia: All Animal Abilities | Soul-Jump Guide

There are a lot of things to keep players busy in Tchia. From exploring the New Caledonian-inspired archipelago to collecting cosmetic items and other collectibles to following its 21-part treasure chest hunt, the game is packed to bursting with activities. In order to get to place to place and access a lot of Tchia‘s activities, however, players will need to make use of the soul-jump mechanic that allows Tchia to possess nearby animals and inanimate objects.
As players will quickly discover, however, some animals are much better to possess than others as they have specific abilities that can make things like traversal or puzzle solving a breeze in cases when simply playing as Tchia might be not advantageous. While certain animals may be useful in certain contexts, not all animals offer the same benefits, so it’s a good idea for players to know which animals do what.
Here’s everything you need to know about the animal abilities at the player’s disposal in Tchia.
All Animal Abilities Explained
While Tchia is able to soul-jump into all the animals she encounters in the archipelago, they aren’t all super useful. That’s not to say that they don’t all have their place from time to time (even the rocks can be used to roll and squeeze through small holes,) but it’s good to know which animals will be the most useful in every context.
It’s also worth pointing out that Tchia can keep most animals in her bag. This is useful if you find an animal that you’ll need later but don’t want to waste your soul energy on jumping into it as soon as you find it. That said, not all animals can be put in your bag, but most of the truly useful ones can be.
Here’s the list of all animals and their abilities:
Cat: Night vision
Dog: Dig hole
Pig: Dig hole
Boar: Dig hole
Cow: Spawn explosive dung
Deer: Sprint
Giant Gecko: Climb anything
Centipede: None (can crawl through small holes)
Giant Coconut Locust: Flight
Coconut Crab: Powerful pinch, climb trees
Common Crab: Powerful pinch
Red Crab: Powerful pinch
Flying Fox: Flight, night vision
Green Parakeet: Flight
Chicken: Spawn explosive egg
Crow: Flight
Kagou: Scary bark (cannot fly, instead, glides)
Notou: Flight
Common Dove: Flight
Silver Gull: Flight
Banded Sea Krait: Fast Swimmer
Sea Turtle: Fast Swimmer
Dolphin: Fast Swimmer, sprint, high jump
Blacktip Reef Shark: Fast Swimmer, powerful bite (bite cannot be used to open treasure chest locks)
Dugong: Fast Swimmer
Parrot Fish: Fast Swimmer
Angel Fish: Fast Swimmer
Butterfly Fish: Fast Swimmer
Clown Trigger Fish: Fast Swimmer
Idol Fish: Fast Swimmer
Surgeon Fish: Fast Swimmer
Dawa: Fast Swimmer
Lionfish: Fast Swimmer
Grouper: Fast Swimmer
Napoleon Fish: Fast Swimmer
Mackerel: Fast Swimmer
Trevally: Fast Swimmer
Xetiwa: (Only found in the end-game) Flight