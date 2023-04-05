Tchia: All Animal Abilities | Soul-Jump Guide

There are a lot of things to keep players busy in Tchia. From exploring the New Caledonian-inspired archipelago to collecting cosmetic items and other collectibles to following its 21-part treasure chest hunt, the game is packed to bursting with activities. In order to get to place to place and access a lot of Tchia‘s activities, however, players will need to make use of the soul-jump mechanic that allows Tchia to possess nearby animals and inanimate objects.

As players will quickly discover, however, some animals are much better to possess than others as they have specific abilities that can make things like traversal or puzzle solving a breeze in cases when simply playing as Tchia might be not advantageous. While certain animals may be useful in certain contexts, not all animals offer the same benefits, so it’s a good idea for players to know which animals do what.

Here’s everything you need to know about the animal abilities at the player’s disposal in Tchia.

All Animal Abilities Explained

While Tchia is able to soul-jump into all the animals she encounters in the archipelago, they aren’t all super useful. That’s not to say that they don’t all have their place from time to time (even the rocks can be used to roll and squeeze through small holes,) but it’s good to know which animals will be the most useful in every context.

It’s also worth pointing out that Tchia can keep most animals in her bag. This is useful if you find an animal that you’ll need later but don’t want to waste your soul energy on jumping into it as soon as you find it. That said, not all animals can be put in your bag, but most of the truly useful ones can be.

Here’s the list of all animals and their abilities:

Cat: Night vision

Dog: Dig hole

Pig: Dig hole

Boar: Dig hole

Cow: Spawn explosive dung

Deer: Sprint

Giant Gecko: Climb anything

Centipede: None (can crawl through small holes)

Giant Coconut Locust: Flight

Coconut Crab: Powerful pinch, climb trees

Common Crab: Powerful pinch

Red Crab: Powerful pinch

Flying Fox: Flight, night vision

Green Parakeet: Flight

Chicken: Spawn explosive egg

Crow: Flight

Kagou: Scary bark (cannot fly, instead, glides)

Notou: Flight

Common Dove: Flight

Silver Gull: Flight

Banded Sea Krait: Fast Swimmer

Sea Turtle: Fast Swimmer

Dolphin: Fast Swimmer, sprint, high jump

Blacktip Reef Shark: Fast Swimmer, powerful bite (bite cannot be used to open treasure chest locks)

Dugong: Fast Swimmer

Parrot Fish: Fast Swimmer

Angel Fish: Fast Swimmer

Butterfly Fish: Fast Swimmer

Clown Trigger Fish: Fast Swimmer

Idol Fish: Fast Swimmer

Surgeon Fish: Fast Swimmer

Dawa: Fast Swimmer

Lionfish: Fast Swimmer

Grouper: Fast Swimmer

Napoleon Fish: Fast Swimmer

Mackerel: Fast Swimmer

Trevally: Fast Swimmer

Xetiwa: (Only found in the end-game) Flight