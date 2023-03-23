Tchia: How to Increase and Refill Soul Meter | Soul-Jump Guide

In Tchia, soul-jumping is an extremely useful mechanic that allows players to possess animals and inanimate objects to solve puzzles and traverse the New Caledonian-inspired landscape. Unfortunately, when Tchia starts her journey to rescue her father from Meavora, she isn’t able to hold control over the bodies of her possessions for very long. This means that her ability to use items and animals for whatever the player needs is relatively limited.

Luckily, refilling your Soul Meter is simple and increasing it outright is possible and pretty simple to do as long as you’re willing to follow a few steps first.

Here’s everything you need to know about increasing and refilling your Soul Meter in Tchia.

How to Refill Soul Meter in Tchia

Your Soul Meter can drain pretty quickly if you’re using an animal’s traversal abilities too heavily. For example, if you’ve taken control over a fish and are using it to speed through the shores, you won’t be able to keep control over it for very long. The same goes for every animal that can be found across Tchia‘s many islands. Once it’s been depleted, you’ll need to refill the meter before soul-jumping again.

There are two main ways of refilling your Soul Meter in Tchia. The first is to eat some food. Food can be found in three primary forms: the first is out in the world. As you explore, you can find trees that have bananas or other fruit that you can pick up and stash in your bag. Instead of stashing it away while you’re low on Soul Meter, however, pick up the fruit and eat it. When you do, you’ll regain some Soul Meter.

Food can also be found at food stands which are usually found in towns or cities, but there are also pop-up shops along the main roads that connect everything on the game’s islands. Stop by a food stand, eat some food, and your Soul Meter will recharge. The same type of meals can be eaten at campfires on the island as well. To eat, rest at the fire and select the food option from the menu while you sit nearby.

The other way of refilling your Soul Meter is also done at a campfire. While sitting down, you have the option to sleep. Once you do, time will pass but your Soul Meter will refill.

How to Increase Soul Meter in Tchia

While refilling your Soul Meter after it’s been depleted is pretty simple, increasing it to hold more slots is a little bit more involved. To do so, you’ll need to get to Tchia‘s fourth chapter and have given the Hunahni chief the white clay. After doing so, he’ll teach you how to make totems and find Soul Fruit inside Totem Shrines. To increase your Soul Meter, you’ll need to eat Soul Fruit which is a little easier said than done.

After doing it once in the tutorial, it’ll be entirely up to you to increase your Soul Meter by finding more Totem Shrine Doors. To easily find them, locate nearby Points of View and shout off them to reveal nearby landmarks. There are eight Totem Shrine doors to locate so once you’ve shouted off a few Points of View, you’re bound to find one sooner or later.

Once you’ve located a Totem Shrine Door on your map, head to the closest town and find a spot to carve totems. Before sitting down, open your map and hover your cursor over the Totem Shrine Door you’re trying to enter. When you do, you’ll be shown the proper carving you need to do on the totem.

Sit and carve the totem so that it matches the one on the map. Once you’ve finished it, put the totem in your backpack and then head to the Totem Shrine Door.

As soon as you get there, take your totem out of your backpack and place it on the ground in front of the door in the small indent. Once you do, the door will open and you can squeeze inside.

Behind the door, you’ll be tasked with doing a challenge to reach the Soul Fruit. Complete the challenge and then eat the fruit. Once you do, your Soul Meter will increase by one.