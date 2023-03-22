Tchia: How to Increase Stamina

Tchia takes a pretty strong hands-off approach when it comes to a lot of its mechanics. While the game certainly explains the basics of what players should know, there’s a lot that it leaves for the player to discover as they explore the beautiful New Caledonian-inspired world.

In order to do just about anything in Tchia, players need to manage their stamina meter. Popularized by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, stamina in Tchia works roughly the same as it does in the Zelda game that helped inspire it. When Tchia does strenuous things like climb up trees, rocks, and cliffs, use her air glider, or dive into the ocean, her stamina will quickly deplete. Luckily, there’s a way to increase it so that players aren’t stuck with the measly roughly 20 seconds of stamina that she has when the game starts.

Here’s everything you need to know about increasing your stamina in Tchia.

How to Increase Your Stamina in Tchia

As mentioned above, when players start Tchia, they’ll only have roughly 20 seconds of stamina to use when climbing, gliding, and diving. All in all, it doesn’t amount to much meaning that you’ll need to frequently rely on the soul-jumping mechanic if you’re looking to find a way around the stamina restrictions. Luckily, increasing your stamina is actually pretty simple as long as you know what to keep an eye out for.

To increase your stamina in Tchia, you’ll need to look for Stamina Fruit. They look like giant lemons that sit on top of a small, green stalk and a handful of green leaves at the base. Like all items in Tchia, it’s unmistakable on account of the label that will appear over it when you walk close to it.

When you find a stamina fruit, you’ll be prompted to eat it by hitting the square button. Unlike other fruit in the game, you aren’t able to grab or throw it or store it in your backpack. Instead, the only thing you can do with a stamina fruit is eat it. There’s no benefit to not eating them, however, so it’s a good idea to snack on them as you find them scattered across the game’s islands.

Take note that each stamina fruit will only increase your stamina by a little bit so you’ll need to find a few before you can truly see the effects of the item. All in all, there are 58 stamina fruits to find in the game, so you won’t need to look too hard in order to find them.