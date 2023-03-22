Tchia: How to Get Pearls for the Coutume with Hunahni’s Chief

Tchia is a charming open-world game that trusts the player to figure out a lot of things on their own. For example, its map doesn’t show players exactly where they are at all times, instead, it tells them the general place where they might be based on the landmarks around them. This hands-off approach to game design is also exampled in the quests as well that require Tchia to find items for different people scattered across the archipelago.

Waypoints are, for the most part, almost entirely absent from Tchia which instead emphasizes natural exploration and a player’s critical thinking. While that’s certainly a satisfying way to play the game for some, others might be more interested in getting to the bottom of the game’s story.

If you fall into the latter camp, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know about finding three pearls for the Coutume with Hunahni’s chief in Tchia‘s fourth chapter.

More Tchia guides:

| How to Get a Chicken Egg |

How to Get 3 Pearls for the Coutume with Hunahni’s Chief

When you finally make it to Hunahni on the southwestern cape of Ija Naj, the northern island, you’ll be stopped by a local telling you that if you want to talk with the town’s chief, you’ll need some pearls for a Coutume. Unfortunately, if you try diving in the nearby water in search of pearls, you’ll come back empty-handed.

Instead of searching the water off the coast of Ija Naj for pearls, you should remember that there’s a place where you’ve already found pearls earlier in the game. There certainly are some pearls to be found off of Ija Naj, but you’ll need to climb to a vantage point and then shout to reveal them. Instead, if you’re in a hurry, simply return to your boat and sail back to Tre’s Camp, the floating residence that sits between the north and south island.

When you get there, drop anchor and open your map. You’ll notice that when you open the full map and zoom in, there are three pearls surrounding Tre’s camp, the ones you left untouched after grabbing two pearls for the Coutume with Tre in chapter three.

Locate the pearls and then dive down underwater to grab them. If they’re far apart and don’t want to slowly swim from pearl to pearl as Tchia, you can use your soul-jump ability to possess a nearby animal like a dolphin, shark, or sea turtle to quickly get from pearl to pearl. While underwater, you’ll be able to spot them from afar since they have a blue/white glint to them. Once you’ve got all three in your backpack, you’ll be able to return to Hunahni for the Coutume.